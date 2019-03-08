Arts and crafts fair to raise money for breast cancer appeal

A sign advertising the Norwich Crafts in the Gardens fundraising fair. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

A fundraising arts and crafts fair which was cancelled due to high winds is taking place this weekend.

The Norwich Crafts in the Gardens event, which attracts between 500 and 1,000 visitors each year, is being held at Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, August 31, from 10am-4pm.

It was due to take place earlier in the month but was postponed because of high winds.

The fair, in its eighth year, has been organised by the Rotary Club of Norwich Centenary, Norwich, Norwich St Edmund, Norwich Blackfriars and Norwich Marchesi.

All proceeds from the fair will go towards the Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal, which is raising £800,000 for the breast cancer unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The event, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, will feature around 100 stalls selling gifts, crafts and food.

There will also be live music.