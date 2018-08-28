Craft fair to raise funds for the Royal British Legion
PUBLISHED: 08:46 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:46 09 November 2018
Archant
The Waveney Author Group is holding craft events to raise money for numerous charities.
In September they raised money for Cats Protection and this Saturday, November 10, the day before Armistice Day, they will have a raffle at their craft fair to raise money for the Royal British Legion.
The craft fair is held from 10am to 2pm at Stella Maris Hall in Gordon Road, Lowestoft, with free admission. Looking for that unique Christmas gift – then come along and browse the stalls.
Sandra Delf, author of Keep Smiling Through: Second World War - Letters from Prisoner of War Camps, will be co-ordinating the raffle with hopes high that people will come to the event to raise money for The Royal British Legion.
Are you holding an event in the Waveney area?
You can send all your details and photos via email to mark.boggis@archant.co.uk
Comments have been disabled on this article.