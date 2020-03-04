Prosecution case against Caroline Flack was 'handled appropriately', review finds

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

A review into the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) case against Caroline Flack has found the decision to go ahead with proceedings against the star was "handled appropriately".

Miss Flack, 40, who grew up in Norfolk, was found dead at her east London home last month, after taking her own life on February 15.

She had been due to go on trial this week on charges that she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December, charges she had denied.

After her death, Miss Flack's management team criticised the CPS for conducting a "show trial", with Mr Burton having said he did not support a prosecution and Miss Flack having denied the charge against her.

Now, following a review into the way Miss Flack's case was dealt with, the CPS says it has found the decision to go ahead with the trial was "handled appropriately".

In a statement a CPS spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Caroline Flack.

"It is normal practice for prosecutors to hold a debriefing in complex or sensitive cases after they have ended.

"This has taken place and found that the case was handled appropriately and in line with our published legal guidance."

For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans' 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org