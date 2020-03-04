Search

Advanced search

Prosecution case against Caroline Flack was 'handled appropriately', review finds

PUBLISHED: 17:38 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 04 March 2020

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

A review into the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) case against Caroline Flack has found the decision to go ahead with proceedings against the star was "handled appropriately".

Miss Flack, 40, who grew up in Norfolk, was found dead at her east London home last month, after taking her own life on February 15.

She had been due to go on trial this week on charges that she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December, charges she had denied.

After her death, Miss Flack's management team criticised the CPS for conducting a "show trial", with Mr Burton having said he did not support a prosecution and Miss Flack having denied the charge against her.

You may also want to watch:

Now, following a review into the way Miss Flack's case was dealt with, the CPS says it has found the decision to go ahead with the trial was "handled appropriately".

READ MORE: Caroline Flack's family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

In a statement a CPS spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Caroline Flack.

"It is normal practice for prosecutors to hold a debriefing in complex or sensitive cases after they have ended.

"This has taken place and found that the case was handled appropriately and in line with our published legal guidance."

For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans' 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Norfolk co-creator helping bring back Spitting Image after 24 years

Duke and Duchess of Sussex in puppet form for the new series of Spitting Image, which is making a return to the small screen this autumn. Picture: Mark Harrison/BritBox/PA Wire
Drive 24