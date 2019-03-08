Search

Cow hit by train causes delays and cancellations on Norwich to London line

PUBLISHED: 13:41 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 28 July 2019

Stock photo of a cow. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

A cow has been hit by a train causing delays and cancellations for travellers from Norwich.

Operator Greater Anglia said the cattle were on the tracks between Ipswich and Stowmarket, and one cow had been hit at Stowmarket meaning services through the stations could be cancelled or delayed but up to an hour.

They said: "Network are currently dealing with the problem to restore services to normal."

And a spokesman said buses were on the way to pick up passengers.

Disruption was expected to last until around 5.30pm and the 1pm and 2pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street services were cancelled, as were the 3.32pm and 4.32pm services from London to Norwich.

