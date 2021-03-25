Covid shielding for 63,000 people in Norfolk to end

Published: 2:36 PM March 25, 2021

Shielding will come to an end for more than 60,000 Norfolk people. - Credit: PA

Coronavirus shielding for 63,000 extremely vulnerable people in Norfolk comes to an end next week, with council bosses keen to stress support is available.

In January, people considered to be at very high risk of serious illness from Covid-19 were advised by the government to stay at home.

The group included people having treatment for cancer, people with severe lung conditions or chronic kidney disease and those who have had organ transplants.

In February, almost 2m more people were added to the list, based on clinical judgment of their doctors.

But they are no longer advised to shield after Wednesday, March 31, although Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer for England has said they should continue to take extra precautions, such as continuing to observe social distancing and working from home.

Norfolk County Council said anyone who has been shielding who has not had a vaccination should contact their GP.

Ceri Sumner, director of community, information and learning at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

And Ceri Sumner, the county council’s director of community information and learning, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been shielding as you have helped to protect yourself, others and the NHS – and a thank you to the groups and volunteers who have supported them.

“We know for many this will be a huge relief but also understand that for some there will be feelings of anxiety and a lack of confidence in returning to work, or starting to venture out again

“Feelings of anxiety are normal and to be expected, but there are things you can do that will help such as focusing on the things you can control , complying with physical distancing , wearing face coverings, regular handwashing and getting back to the things you enjoy first.

“Due to the challenges that some people may face coming out of shielding, we also want to remind residents that help and support is still available and you are not alone."

She said people could find out about support at www.norfolk.gov.uk/care-support-and-health/health-and-wellbeing/adults-health/coronavirus/community-support-for-people-at-home/vulnerable-people or by calling 0344 800 8020.