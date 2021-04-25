GALLERY: Pictures show difference of town one year on

Published: 9:29 AM April 25, 2021

Dereham's streets are looking more alive since restrictions started to ease in the UK - Credit: Archant

Since April 2020 people living in Dereham have been following various lockdowns, restrictions and rules.

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

What was normally a busy town of shoppers, workers and school children was left virtually empty as locals adhered to strict national lockdown rules at the beginning of 2020.

But after one year, three national lockdowns and light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccination scheme, Dereham high street is coming back to life.

Busy Market Place in Dereham, with people out and about in comparison to one year ago during the first lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Whether it's more cars in the town's car parks or businesses' doors being wide open, the town has seen more visitors coming from far and wide.

In April 2020 our video team took to the streets to take pictures of Dereham's deserted town centre, now we have headed back to the same spots to see how the town has changed.