Never Forgotten: Your tributes to those who have died with coronavirus

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News invited families and friends to remember their loved ones who have died during the Covid pandemic - Credit: ARCHANT

More than 120,000 lives have been lost to coronavirus in the UK - victims of a pandemic that has claimed over 1,800 lives in Norfolk and Waveney alone during the past twelve months.

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News invited families and friends to remember their loved ones who have died during the Covid pandemic.

Here are some of the people whose stories have been shared by their loved ones.

Dean Kingston, 52, Great Yarmouth

Dean Kingston - Credit: SUPPLIED

Dean Kingston was a proud father to five daughters and seven grandchildren. He died on April 8, 2020.

His daughter, Sarah Kingston, said: “He worked most of his life in casinos, including both Great Yarmouth casinos where he met his first wife and had four daughters. He was always the life and soul of every party with his large character and even larger voice and made friends wherever he went.

“He travelled lots of the world for work and met his second wife and had a fifth daughter in South Africa, before moving away from Great Yarmouth. He visited often to see his children and grandchildren and every time he would drag us all to the market to have pie and peas, and chips - his absolute favourite thing about Great Yarmouth apart from his loving daughters.

“Covid cruelly took his life and it has left a huge hole in all our lives. He will be forever missed by all of the Kingston family. We will keep up his tradition of pie and peas, and chips whenever we visit the market place, and make sure his memory lives on.”

Owen Nisbet, 82, Norwich

Owen Nisbet - Credit: SUPPLIED

The family of Owen Nisbet have paid tribute to a "kind and funny gentleman” who “always looked on the bright side of life”. He died on January 18 this year.

Originally from London, he moved to north Norfolk in the 1970s with his young family. He was a retired fine arts valuer and auctioneer who spent more than 25 years working at Dee, Atkinson and Harrison in Driffield, East Yorkshire.

His family said: “Owen was a much-loved dad to Simon, James, Isla and Hannah, and granddad or “Pom Pom”, as he was affectionately called, to Ethan, Florrie, Isla and Dorothy.

"As children we have many fond memories of family adventures - bike rides with Hannah nestled in the basket of a butcher's bike, trips around the garden in the trailer of the lawnmower, walks in Lion’s Mouth, growing veg, dahlias, and the fun of keeping chickens.

“In Driffield, he was something of a local celebrity with a slot on BBC Humberside, featuring in Flog It, Bargain Hunt, and Life’s Laundry.

"He had a huge love of antiques and interesting artefacts and when retired and moved back to Norfolk, to be close to his children and grandchildren. He loved nothing more than scouring charity shops and car boots with an eager eye to see what treasures he could find.

“He had a huge passion and talent for writing poetry using the written word to capture, express, and reflect. In 2010 he published Wordscapes: A collection of poems. He was fond of a crossword and loved the races, popping a bet on most days. We have many memories of exciting trips to the races.

“He loved a glass of red and, in his prime, loved a good party. He had a great sense of humour and a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

"He was forever playing tricks on his grandchildren, and one particular occasion he hid a musical frog in the drive in the undergrowth that ribbited when we walked past. It drove us mad for days.

“He was a true gentleman. Proud, fiercely independent with a bright, intellectual mind. He was kind, funny and always looked on the bright side of life. He will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.”

Cynthia Blackwell, 92, Great Yarmouth

Cynthia Blackwell - Credit: SUPPLIED

The former swimming club treasurer, Cynthia Blackwell, who volunteered for over 30 years, died on December 23, 2020.

Steven Blackwell paid tribute to his mum and said he cherished the last few months they spent together.

He said: “Although mum was 92, she was generally healthy and we were convinced she still had so much time ahead. Having spent many years caring for my late father, it was now time for us to care for her, but those years have all been stolen.

“Born into the austerity of the Great Depression and then the Second World War, mum had a lucky escape as a child when German aircraft dropped a bomb near her school. She survived, and on turning 16 she started 20 years at Midland Bank, working at a different branch each week as cover for staff on holiday or off sick.

“During this time, mum developed a wide circle of friends and throughout the 1950s travelled extensively throughout the UK and Europe.

“My parents married in Great Yarmouth in 1964 and in the subsequent few years me and my sister were born.

“Mum was crafty, doing basketwork and pottery, and also green-fingered, growing houseplants and vegetables, especially tomatoes and beans. So many beans that school summer holidays seem to have been spent slicing them up for the freezer.

"She threw herself into voluntary work, treasurer of the local swimming club for 30 years, plus, alongside my dad, selling photos of old Yarmouth to raise funds for local charities.

"In later years, mum also took a keen interest in her grandchildren following their blossoming careers as a wind turbine technician and a sports therapist.

“Come lockdown last March my job transferred to working from home and I moved back to Great Yarmouth full-time to support mum. Looking back now, it was eight months to cherish.

"Silly things like watching the birds in the garden birdbath or growing a solitary tomato plant on the kitchen windowsill. We traced our family tree going forward, managing to track down all our long lost 'cousins', and we watched again all 124 episodes of mum’s favourite, Midsomer Murders.

"And as I continue now to work from home, mum’s house seems so empty and so on into the future for all those lost years.”

Susan York-Bushell, 62, King’s Lynn

Susan York-Bushell - Credit: SUPPLIED

Victoria York-Harrod paid tribute to her mum, Susan York-Bushell, who died on April 24, 2020.

She said: “Mum’s life was her family. We enjoyed holidays as a whole family and we all lived together as we are such a close family. Mum’s death has left the most massive hole in our lives as we all still lived at home with mum, so we now have her empty chair. That is just awful.

“Mum has left behind her husband Les, daughters Victoria and Susannah, and only son Kenny, sons-in-law Gordon and Adam, daughter-in-law Vicky and grandchildren Libby, Maisie, Abby, and Annie. She also left behind her only sister, Sheila.”

Granddad “Bobo”, 86, East Rudham, near Fakenham

Granddad 'Bobo' - Credit: SUPPLIED

Laura Waterfield paid tribute to her “most-loving” Granddad Bobo, who ran his own wood work business for many years, after he died April 10, 2020.

She said: “He absolutely loved to sing. He was the most loving granddad, dad, husband, great-granddad. Him and Nan would take all the grandkids on holiday and spoil them rotten. He also owned a camper van and would teach us to play rummy and Uno. We would play for hours."

Pauline Spelman, 88, Norwich

Pauline Spelman - Credit: SUPPLIED

A firefighter during the late 1940s and early 1950s, Pauline Spelman, nee Spooner, died on January 31 this year.

Her daughter, Jasmine Toombs, said: “Mum was incredibly proud of her time as a firewoman at Bethel Street and Whitegates fire stations.”

Cherie Steptoe, 71, and James Johnson, 81, Dereham

Chris Steptoe (centre) - Credit: SUPPLIED

Cherie Steptoe spent all of her working life in the health and social care sector, devoting her time to caring for others. She died on April 27, 2020.

Her daughter, Anna Cooper, paid tribute to her. She said: “My mother passed away nine days after her husband.

“My mum was a hard-working, caring, and loving lady. She loved her job and was passionate about the people she cared for and their rights.

“Mum doted on all her grandchildren. She was so loving, patient, and had a great sense of humour with them all.

“My mum was my world. Her loss has devastated the whole family. She was very much loved by myself and my brother, along with everyone she met. A true lady, who is missed very dearly.”

James Johnson - Credit: SUPPLIED

Ms Cooper also paid tribute to her step-father, James Johnson, a bus driver for Eastern Counties for many years, who died on April 18, 2020.

She added: “James, aka Jim, spent many years as a bus driver around the county. He enjoyed cooking, holidays abroad, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He had a love of reading, gardening, and watching the television. He was loved by all of the family, and will be missed.”

Ben Horsley, 83, Freethorpe, near Great Yarmouth

Ben Horsley - Credit: SUPPLIED

Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful” granddad who was known as “Mr Freethorpe” in his local community. Ben Horsley died on January 1 this year.

His granddaughter, Siobhan Livingstone, paid tribute to him, describing his as “the best granddad anyone could ask for”.

She added: “We used to watch numerous episodes of Last of the Summer Wine and Only Fools and Horses together. He loved his football and cricket, and for many years he was chairman of Freethorpe football club.

“Many would say he was “Mr Freethorpe”. He loved the village and had many happy memories there. To many, he was known as always willing to do anything for anyone and help where he could. Such a wonderful man with the best dry sense of humour. In his own words, we have lost the best looking one of the family.”

Kyanna Sutton, 28, Norwich

Kyanna Sutton (left) - Credit: SUPPLIED

The mother of a popular Norwich choir soloist has paid tribute to her “considerate and caring” daughter. Kyanna Sutton died on January 18 this year.

Kirstie Sutton said her daughter “always put others before herself”.

She added: “She absolutely loved her role as customer relations manager at the Post Office we both worked in, and was the soloist for Norwich Community Choir - something else she excelled in.

"Kyanna loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends and absolutely loved her cat, Puddin, who she adopted at the beginning of the first lockdown.”

Roy Coverdale, 97, Norwich

Roy Coverdale - Credit: SUPPLIED

Second World War veteran, Roy Coverdale, died on January 9 this year.

Father to Andrew and Lindsey, grandfather to Kayleigh and Jenn, and married to wife Betty, he has been described as “a hero”.

His granddaughter, Jenn Coverdale, paid tribute to him. She said: “He was a RAF spitfire pilot during the Second World War.

“He used to give me penknives instead of crayons as a child, he stood by my side as I experienced my first blood blister, and taught me how to make fire using the sun’s reflection and a magnifying glass.

"He was the man who I believed lost all his hair when he flew his spitfire upside down, he was the man that drank a whole bottle of gin resulting in the care home having to phone us, and he was the man I called my granddad, my hero. I will forever love and thank him for giving me a fun-filled childhood and great memories.”

Lily Roythorne, 93, King’s Lynn

Lily Roythorne - Credit: SUPPLIED

Born and raised in Hunstanton, Lily Roythorne spent many years working for the family business. She died on March 29, 2020.

Her granddaughter, Claire Ling, said she is missed by all of her family.

She added: “Lily achieved so much in her 93 years and all her family have many fond memories to cherish.

“She lived in Hunstanton with her husband, George, and three children, Jacqueline, David, and Julie, until the 1980s. She worked for many years for the family's coach business, Birds Coaches, in the town. Then when retirement was approaching, Lily and George moved to Snettisham.

“Lily had five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She loved a family celebration and we had a lovely party for her 90th birthday.”

David Hendrie, 74, King’s Lynn

David Hendrie - Credit: SUPPLIED

An avid Norwich City fan, David Hendrie spent more than 50 years working as a painter and decorator, including on the Sandringham Estate. He died on April 4, 2020.

Paying tribute to her father, Samantha Hendrie described him as her “hero”.

She said: “Dad loved his football, and it was always on the television. Before he had my brother and I, he had been a season ticket holder at Carrow Road. He was also a keen speedway fan. Having grown up in Norwich, he saw the stars at the Firs before getting me into speedway and taking me to King’s Lynn to watch the stars.

“We lost my mother when she was 37. He had to bring up a seven-year-old and a five-year-old single handily. We miss him dearly.

“My dad was my hero.”

Andrew Potter, 51, Norwich

Andrew Potter - Credit: SUPPLIED

The family of Andrew Potter, who died on January 18 this year, have paid tribute to him.

His wife Katrina, and Melissa, Stacey and Paul, and his grandchildren, said: “Our memories we will hold forever. Always in hearts.”

Ian Lewis, 71, Hellesdon, Norwich

Ian Lewis - Credit: SUPPLIED

The business partner of a much-loved hairdresser and former body builder, who died on January 14 this year, has said he will “never be forgotten”.

Bev Lewis, of Cut Loose Hair Designs, paid tribute to Ian Lewis.

She said: “He was a hairdresser in Hellesdon for over 30 years, a big character, and everyone knew him as he was so friendly. Always a smile and joke for everyone. Also, an ex-Lads Club boxer in the 60s and 70s, Eastern Counties Champion Light Welterweight. He leaves behind his girlfriend Joan, four children and nine grandchildren. Will be missed so much but never forgotten.”

Margot Willmott, 92, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft

Margot Willmott - Credit: SUPPLIED

Margot Willmott, who was born in Berlin, Germany, died on January 7. She had been described as “the heart of the family”.

Her granddaughter, Sarah Mannion, paid tribute to her grandmother. She said: “She had a great sense of humour and a love of children and animals. She was the heart of the family and was always happy to see you. She had six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.”

James Morris, 31, Strumpshaw, Norwich

James Morris - Credit: SUPPLIED

Kelli-Marie Morris, paid tribute to her brother James Morris, who died on December 28, 2020.

She said: “He was a son, brother, and uncle. Gamers don't die, they Respawn.”

Brian “Buster” Simmons, 79, Gorleston

Brian 'Buster' Simmons - Credit: SUPPLIED

A nature lover who sailed the world several times has been described as a man who “loved his family above everything”.

Brian “Buster” Simmons, loving husband to Anita and father of three, leaves them behind along with seven grandchildren.

His daughter, Debra Simmons, paid tribute to him. She said: “He loved his garden, wildlife, music, Norwich City Football Club, and watching old westerns and classic comedies.

“He sailed the world several times with the Navy in his younger years. He learnt the trade of painting and decorating, which was his main job throughout his working life.

“He loved his family above everything and will be missed more than words can say.”

He died on January 16 this year.

Terry Elvin, 74, Norwich

Terry Elvin - Credit: SUPPLIED

A family has paid tribute to their “gentle and friendly” father and grandfather.

Terry Elvin, a keen woodworker, died on January 26 this year.

His daughter, Sally Elvin, described him as an “amazing” man who was devoted to his family that he “adored”.

She added: “He was passionate about Norwich City Football Club. He attended football matches as a season ticket holder.

“He was a gentle and friendly man liked and loved by many. A doting Grampy, and an amazing father. He devoted himself to his late wife Jenny, and visited her almost every day in her later years of illness. A wonderful human being, I could not be prouder to be his daughter.”

- The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are inviting families and friends to remember their loved ones who have died during the Covid pandemic and will be taking submissions all week. To submit your own tribute, please follow the instructions included via this Google Form.