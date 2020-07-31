Search

‘There’s a lot more to do’ - COVID care group continues following £11,500 grant

PUBLISHED: 13:04 31 July 2020

A group set up to support vulnerable people during lockdown will continue to operate even once the pandemic is over, following an £11,500 grant.

Cromer Community Day at the Parish Hall in the town where local volunteer organisations and public bodies can raise awareness of their group.Pictured is Cromer Mayor Tim Adams Picture: MARK BULLIMORECromer Community Day at the Parish Hall in the town where local volunteer organisations and public bodies can raise awareness of their group.Pictured is Cromer Mayor Tim Adams Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Cromer Cares was set up in the middle of March providing services for residents including telephone befriending, shopping trips and picking up prescriptions.

Councillor Tim Adams, who set up the group with the intention of ending it once the pandemic ended, said he realised there was still more to do, securing the grant from the Norfolk Community Foundation and Tesco which will see Cromer Cares support 20 to 30 families after COVID-19.

He said: “We will continue to help people after the pandemic, it seemed like a wake up call for me that there’s a lot more to do in terms of helping some of the most vulnerable people and that is our intention.

“Right now, okay it’s not as bad as it was, but we still have a significant volume of work, but we expect that eventually that will decrease and we’ll be looking after about 20 to 30 households, but there’s certainly a lot to do, so we decided to carry on.”

Mr Adams said the group’s post-pandemic work would focus on social care needs, those with substance abuse issues and financial hardship, which he said was the most frequent issue the group helps with.

He added: “We’ll be dealing with a lot of other issues that would have existed with or without COVID, and that’s made us think that really there’s a place for such an organisation on an ongoing basis.

“We’ve done a lot of work with a lot of other groups and they’ve all been fantastic, so we’re really looking forward to continuing to work with them.

“We’re hoping to make this sustainable for the long run and increase our services as we need to.”

Alongside the grant, Mr Adams thanked the public for the large number of donations the group had received which he said were key to supporting the group.

Cromer Cares supports families across north Norfolk and can be contacted on 01263512254.

