Norwich remains 11th highest in England for Covid case rates

Published: 11:54 AM August 12, 2021

Norwich has the 11th highest rate for Covid cases in England, the latest figures have shown.

There were 446.6 cases per 100,000 people in the city for the seven days up to August 6, an increase of 13pc from the previous week.

The national rate has increased by three pc from the previous week, increasing from 287.4 to 296.6 for the seven days up to August 6.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk has seen the highest increase for cases from the previous week.

The borough saw 181.8 cases per 100,000, which rose by 42pc from the week before when it was 127.6.

North Norfolk has seen cases plummet from 213.9 to 146.4 in the latest Public Health England figures, a difference of 32pc.

Broadland, South Norfolk, East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk have also seen cases fall for the week up to August 6.

Meanwhile, Breckland and Great Yarmouth's cases increased by 14pc and 15pc respectively.

The overall figures for Norfolk have increased by four pc from 253.1 cases per 100,000 to 264.2.