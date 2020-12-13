Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school

Published: 1:31 PM December 13, 2020

More than 100 pupils and 15 staff are self isolating after a child tested positive for coronavirus at a Norfolk school.

Gaywood Primary School in King's Lynn was told on Sunday that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school community.



Neil Mindham, headteacher, confirmed that following advice from Public Health England, 115 students and 15 staff members have been told to isolate at home.



"The children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for Covid-19 have today been asked to stay at home," Mr Mindham said. "However, the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well."



He added: "We know that parents may find this concerning but we want to assure them the measures we have taken today are in line with government advice and guidelines, and we will continue to monitor the situation."



Parents are being reminded of the most common symptoms of coronavirus, what to do if their child develops symptoms of Covid-19, and how they and their children can help to stop the virus spreading.