Vaccination under way at nine care homes in town

Published: 12:09 PM January 12, 2021

Residents in all nine of a town's care homes will be vaccinated within days, while staff will follow suit within weeks.

Wisbech Primary Care Network (PCN) gave jabs to people living at Orchard House Care Home on Monday morning. It said residents in eight other homes around the town would all have been vaccinated by the end of the week.

Dr Mandeep Sira, GP at the North Brink Practice and clinical director of Wisbech PCN, said: “Staff across all four practices in Wisbech PCN are working hard to support the Covid-19 vaccine roll out.

“We started vaccinating patients above the age of 80 two weeks ago, and now we have started vaccinations in care homes. It is important that we vaccinate our elderly population and those who are most vulnerable as a priority, to give them protection against the virus.

“We will be working hard over the next few weeks to vaccinate as many care home residents and staff as we can. We are also continuing to deliver vaccinations to those in the key priority groups, so if you are invited to book an appointment, we would urge you to take up this opportunity."

Maxine Bain, manager at Orchard House, said: “We are delighted that vaccinations for our staff and residents have begun. We know how awful Covid-19 is and how important the vaccine is – it means we can protect our residents and staff and reassure their loved ones that they are safe.”

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “GPs have been working incredibly hard this winter, especially over the Christmas and New Year period, to see and treat patients, and to get ready for delivering the vaccine to care homes. General practice is very experienced in delivering vaccinations, and I would urge everyone who is offered the vaccine to have it to help protect them.

“The NHS will let you know when it's your turn to have the vaccine. Patients will be contacted and invited for vaccination – it's important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.”



