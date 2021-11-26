Vaccinations centres in Norfolk set to offer walk-ins

Large scale vaccination centres across Norfolk are set to offer walk-in vaccinations to all eligible groups. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Vaccination centres in Norfolk are set to offer walk-in vaccinations to all eligible groups.

The eligible groups include those aged between 40 and 49 who qualify for a booster six months after their second dose, and 16 and 17-year-olds not in the at risk groups who can now access a second dose 12 weeks after their first dose.

From Saturday, November 27, the Attleborough vaccination centre will open to walk-ins for all eligible groups with all other vaccination centres across Norfolk doing the same from Monday, November 29.

Walk-in appointments are available seven days a week at:

Paddock Road Surgery, Paddock Road, Harleston IP20 9AT

Connaught Hall, Station Rd, Attleborough, NR17 2AS

Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn Arts Centre, King Street, Kings Lynn PE30 1HA

Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich NR1 3DD

Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital, Northgate, Dereham, NR19 2EX (open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only)

Cath Byford, Chief Nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s great news that these vaccination centres are opening up to all eligible cohorts on a walk-in basis.

"The vast majority of those being hospitalised with serious illness from Covid-19 are those who have not been vaccinated. We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to arrange their vaccine or booster dose now.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing Covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”

The news comes as latest published data by NHS England shows that more than 280,000 people have now had a booster, which equates to around 67pc of those currently eligible in Norfolk and Waveney.

Further information on walk-in vaccination services is available at https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/Form/SiteList

Anyone who would prefer a booked appointment can continue to book these via the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine.