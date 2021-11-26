News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Vaccinations centres in Norfolk set to offer walk-ins

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:55 AM November 26, 2021
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is administered. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Large scale vaccination centres across Norfolk are set to offer walk-in vaccinations to all eligible groups. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Vaccination centres in Norfolk are set to offer walk-in vaccinations to all eligible groups.

The eligible groups include those aged between 40 and 49 who qualify for a booster six months after their second dose, and 16 and 17-year-olds not in the at risk groups who can now access a second dose 12 weeks after their first dose.

From Saturday, November 27, the Attleborough vaccination centre will open to walk-ins for all eligible groups with all other vaccination centres across Norfolk doing the same from Monday, November 29.

Walk-in appointments are available seven days a week at: 

  • Paddock Road Surgery, Paddock Road, Harleston IP20 9AT 

  • Connaught Hall, Station Rd, Attleborough, NR17 2AS 

  • Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn Arts Centre, King Street, Kings Lynn PE30 1HA  

  • Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich NR1 3DD  

  • Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital, Northgate, Dereham, NR19 2EX (open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only) 

Cath Byford, Chief Nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s great news that these vaccination centres are opening up to all eligible cohorts on a walk-in basis. 

"The vast majority of those being hospitalised with serious illness from Covid-19 are those who have not been vaccinated. We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to arrange their vaccine or booster dose now.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
  2. 2 Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer
  3. 3 Club announces closure after struggling with Wetherspoon competition
  1. 4 Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?
  2. 5 Huge family home with potential home gym is for sale for £725,000
  3. 6 Valley of the Dinosaurs opening in Norfolk as part of £300,000 investment
  4. 7 Could Wendy's be opening in Norfolk next year?
  5. 8 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
  6. 9 Crowdfunder for terminally ill mum to fulfil dream of marrying partner
  7. 10 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing Covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.” 

The news comes as latest published data by NHS England shows that more than 280,000 people have now had a booster, which equates to around 67pc of those currently eligible in Norfolk and Waveney. 

Further information on walk-in vaccination services is available at https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/Form/SiteList  

Anyone who would prefer a booked appointment can continue to book these via the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Reef in Sheringham

Video

First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police outside the house on Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Tuesday

Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

A47 closed near Necton after several crashes

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Grit spreader in North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon