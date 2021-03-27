Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM March 27, 2021

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

With glorious weather, an Eat Out to Help Out incentive, and endless days spent on the beach, last summer may have felt as if the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over.

Sadly, this was not to be the case. But during this time many businesses were able to enjoy a short period of welcoming customers back through their doors as lockdown number one was lifted briefly.

As the nation waited with bated breath for news of an impending vaccine, many people made the most of the long summer days.

There were also opportunities to grab a haircut, catch up with loved ones while adhering to the rule of six, and stock up on a variety of colourful and creative face masks.

Here are some more photos from the lockdown during last summer.



Emily Mhishi, five, and her sister and brother, Louise, 11, and Jake, 13, enjoying the rides at Joyland at Great Yarmouth which has re-opened after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Lost in Translation circus team in action by Norwich Castle as they prepare for their Hogwallops show. From left, Natasha Rushbrooke, Matthew Green, Annabel Carberry, Roisin Morris (in the air), Massi Rossetti, Lawrence Swaddle and Peter Reynolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Visitors enjoy the hot weather at Overstrand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Social distancing seating in the big tent ready for Interlude at Chapelfield Gardens, in the collaboration between Lost in Translation Circus and the Norwich Theatre Royal, with other cultural organisations in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Covid Truth Tours stops off in Norwich with speaker Piers Corbyn. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Social distancing signs have been placed around Cromer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Shoppers around Norwich Market shopping local and staying safe in masks. Picture by: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

Barbers Steve Bunn, back left, co-owner Julian White, centre back, of Croppers, have a busy few days before the second lockdown with clients already booked in. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Manager Sara Pearce, centre, with some of her staff at the Park House Care Home in Great Yarmouth who are taking part in the EDP Christmas Card for Care project. From left, Janine Childs, activities co-ordinator; Cameron Rothery, care assistant; Ann Fisher, senior carer; Rebecca Wyer, deputy manager; Rebecca Brown, trainee deputy manager; and Aaron Hawley, maintenance. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020