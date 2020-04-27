Search

Housing trust staff volunteers helping tenants during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:43 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:43 27 April 2020

Saffron Housing Trust customer resolution manager Lynne Riddoch offering help to residents during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Saffron Housing Trust

Archant

Staff at a Norfolk-based housing trust have been helping its tenants during the coronavirus crisis by ensuring they have everything they need during lockdown.

A team of 68 volunteers from Long Stratton-based Saffron Housing Trust – around a third of their workforce – has carried out more than 300 tasks and made more than 2,000 welfare calls to tenants over 60 to check on their wellbeing and signpost them towards organisations that can offer support.

So far, volunteers have made 82 shopping trips, collected 48 prescriptions, collected three pensions and made two welfare checks.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, 360 people who have made requests for help have been linked with a volunteer.

Saffron community foundation manager Emilie Hildreth said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from our staff. They are undertaking tasks everyday which are making a real difference to vulnerable people in our communities who are shielding or self-isolating.

“We are really proud to be working in partnership with South Norfolk Council, supporting them in providing help during these extremely challenging times.”

South Norfolk Council managing director Trevor Holden said: “Our help hub has been taking an average of 500 calls for help every day and our staff and volunteers have made nearly 3,000 visits to residents to deliver food or medicine.

“This response would not have been possible without the help of our partners, including Saffron and the hundreds of people who have volunteered. We would like to thank them all for their really fantastic efforts.”

Topic Tags:

