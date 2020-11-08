Search

Advanced search

‘Lifeline’ helpline to return during lockdown to boost a community

PUBLISHED: 19:55 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:55 08 November 2020

John Ward, chairman of the Pakefield Community Group, with his wife Ann. Pictures: Mick Howes

John Ward, chairman of the Pakefield Community Group, with his wife Ann. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

It is a helpline that “became a lifeline” for many during the first national lockdown.

John Ward, chairman of the Pakefield Community Group with his wife Ann. Pictures: Mick HowesJohn Ward, chairman of the Pakefield Community Group with his wife Ann. Pictures: Mick Howes

And now, amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, a vital service is set to resume on Monday, November 9 to meet the needs of a community in Lowestoft.

After prime minister Boris Johnson announced a month-long national lockdown last weekend, the Pakefield Community Group is now ready to respond once more.

John Ward, chairman of the Pakefield Community Group. Pictures: Mick HowesJohn Ward, chairman of the Pakefield Community Group. Pictures: Mick Howes

Within the first few days of the first lockdown, the group had set up a community helpline to provide support to vulnerable people in Pakefield.

This included help with shopping, collecting prescriptions, walking dogs, running errands, signposting to other organisations and providing support.

John Ward, chairman of the Pakefield Community Group, with his wife Ann. Pictures: Mick HowesJohn Ward, chairman of the Pakefield Community Group, with his wife Ann. Pictures: Mick Howes

Chairman John Ward and his wife Ann co-ordinated the response – as the couple’s lounge was transformed into an office to deal with the demand.

Mr Ward said: “It was more or less before lockdown started, I could see that something was needed for getting help in the community.

“So we set the helpline up straight away after delivering leaflets to all of Pakefield, and then the volunteers came on board.

“We managed to get more than 40 volunteers come forward to help us assist over 150 community members with their essential needs.

“Through the lockdown period my wife and I were able to co-ordinate efforts and run a daily helpline from our home responding to more than 800 requests for assistance.

“When we started I thought we may get 10 or so calls a week, but at the height of the lockdown we were doing 35 to 40 referrals a day.

“We had a daily rota and allocated all the jobs out – the volunteers were fantastic.”

Such was the reaction, and success of the helpline, that Mr Ward and the Pakefield Community Group were featured in a ‘celebration of our local heroes’ as East Suffolk Council saluted them in a booklet that highlights the community response to Covid-19.

Mr Ward added: “Without a doubt our helpline became a lifeline for many, and so we are aiming to reintroduce it as from Monday, November 9, initially just from 10am to noon.

“Although we may not have as many volunteers at our disposal as the last lockdown, we will not turn away any requests for assistance to try and ensure that everyone gets the help they need.

“Its been very worthwhile.

“There is a lot more help about now, and the main thing is to make sure we can help out – we are here for them.

“Its good for Pakefield, that’s the main thing.”

If someone in the Pakefield community needs assistance, call 01502 582964.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teen climate change protester vows to stay up 100ft crane until forced down by ‘lack of food, water or warmth’

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh

Man in 70s with no underlying health conditions dies with coronavirus at N&N

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Colney. Picture: James Bass

7 places in Norfolk for an autumnal walk

Where can you go for an autumnal walk in Norfolk and Suffolk during lockdown? Photo: Anthony Kelly

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Man in 70s with no underlying health conditions dies with coronavirus at N&N

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Colney. Picture: James Bass

FA Cup draw - all the details as King’s Lynn Town go into the hat

Sonny delight - King's Lynn Town celebrate a famous FA Cup win, courtesy of a goal from Sonny Carey Picture: Gerard Austin

Tributes to popular driving instructor, musician and sportsman

John Chandler, known as 'Notchy', died from a short illness aged 74. Picture: Martin Braybrook