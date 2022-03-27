Couple who ran popular city shop celebrate 70 years of marriage
- Credit: Hatcher Family
A couple who ran a popular shop in Norwich together are celebrating 70 years of happy marriage.
When Rita and Sidney Hatcher tied the knot, Queen Elizabeth had only been on the throne a matter of weeks and The Beatles were a decade off releasing their first hit single.
The couple met while Mrs Hatcher, then Rita Taylor, was holidaying with her family in Hemsby.
During the break, teenaged Rita took a day trip to Great Yarmouth and Mr Hatcher's motorcycle caught her eye.
The pair then got talking and arranged a date, then a year later Mr Hatcher asked her to marry him.
Mrs Hatcher, now 87, said: "His entire family was planning to move to Australia, but Sid refused to leave if he couldn't take me. So they cancelled the move altogether and we decided to get married. My dad said he was happy for me to get married but wouldn't let me go to Australia."
The big day came on March 30, 1952, with the couple enjoying a white wedding in more ways than one.
"We got married at St Catherine's Church in Aylsham Road in Norwich," she said. "It was so snowy that Sid struggled to even make it there from his home in Gorleston."
Their wedding reception was at Rita's draperie in Woodcock Road, the very same shop that was named by Mrs Hatcher's father Ernest in her honour.
In 1970, the shop was handed down to Mrs Hatcher after her father's death and the pair went on to run it together for 15 years - living above the shop for several years.
They went on to have three children and now also have eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
When asked for the secret of a long happy marriage, Mrs Hatcher gave a simple, but effective one word answer: "Love."
She added: "Love one another and be true to each other - that is all there is to it."
Mrs Hatcher now lives in Hainford with her daughter Bridget, while Mr Hatcher, who is now 92, lives in Two Acres care home in Taverham.