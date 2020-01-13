Search

Couple told fears over wedding cancellation were 'absolute rubbish' - only for hotel to fold

PUBLISHED: 13:49 13 January 2020

Holly Green and Danny Cattermole who have had their wedding at Lenwade House Hotel cancelled after the venue closed unexpectedly. Pictue: Holly Green

Holly Green and Danny Cattermole who have had their wedding at Lenwade House Hotel cancelled after the venue closed unexpectedly. Pictue: Holly Green

A couple who were assured rumours the hotel which was due to host their wedding was in trouble were "absolute rubbish" have said they feel personally hurt after the venue unexpectedly closed.

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed "with immediate effect". Picture: Denise Bradley

Holly Green, 34, and Danny Cattermole, 34, from Reepham, were due to tie the knot at Lenwade House Hotel, off Fakenham Road, on September 5.

But the pair are now one of a number of couples who have been left in the lurch and looking for a new wedding venue after the business announced it was closing with immediate affect on Saturday (January 11).

Miss Green, who works in the hotel industry herself, said she had heard rumours the business was in trouble in September 2019.

She said the couple took their concerns to the hotel in person and by telephoning and were given reassurances everything was okay.

She said: "My partner rang [the hotel] and was told that it was absolute rubbish and the company was fine, so we left it but I always had the worry in the back of my mind."

Miss Green said the couple returned from holiday in early January to discover the hotel's Facebook page had disappeared.

Concerned, she posted in a wedding and brides Facebook group and received dozens of messages telling her the hotel had closed.

She then received an email from Lenwade House Hotel confirming the situation.

"I approached [the owner] and she could have told me, we had face to face contact.

"It's a nightmare, it's heartbreaking, me and Danny have worked so hard [to save],"

Miss Green said had been left feeling "angry and cross", she said: "I have taken it so personally."

She said the couple stood to loose around £800, including a £500 deposit paid to Lenwade House Hotel, she said they had now began the process of looking for a new venue and wedding date.

"We chose [Lenwade House] because it was a nice little package and in our budget.

"Danny was shocked, I was upset, this sort of stuff doesn't happen.

"We didn't even know wedding insurance was a thing, and now lessons have been learnt."

Nick Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel has been contacted for comment.

