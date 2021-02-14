Couple say farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years of service
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A woman serving Great Yarmouth for more than 50 years as a hairdresser and restaurateur has reflected on a lifetime in business, cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jenny Haylett, 73, first opened Friends Bistro on Dene Side in February, 1981 - but decided to permanently close the landmark eatery after the first national lockdown gave her a taste of well-earned retirement.
Its last day of trading was March 21, 2020, with the building sold to an apartment developer at the end of last year.
Starting out as a hairdressers in 1968, the shop was redesigned as a cafe, solarium and salon in 1981 when the then 30-year-old Ms Haylett set herself a new challenge.
With that, Originalle Hair Salon and Friends Bistro was born.
You may also want to watch:
She said: "Everyone told me not to make any changes - and that things were fine as they were - but of course I ignored them!
"Alongside my partner Margaret and one of my old customers Betty Ashby we built up a lovely little business which really took off in Yarmouth."
Twenty years later, Ms Haylett decided to close the hairdressers - but not before Friends Bistro was converted into a two-floor bistro and food shop/deli.
Most Read
- 1 'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold
- 2 Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street
- 3 Tesco staff pay for woman's shopping after autistic son's 'episode'
- 4 Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village
- 5 Retro American style campsite announced for Norfolk this summer
- 6 Publican facing legal action over Broads Authority caravan row
- 7 Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday
- 8 Couple heartbroken after more than 100 birds stolen
- 9 Nine Roman coins found in Norfolk declared as treasure
- 10 New twist in seven-year saga over planned Lidl supermarket
She said: "Margaret and I drove just outside of Venice in Italy to order the beautiful 12 foot long deli counter, and we opened Friends Food Shop and Bistro in May 1988."
In 2005, the deli counter was sold and a new bar put in its place, with the renamed Friends Bistro and Bar proving a real hit with music-loving locals.
It wasn't until a global pandemic came along that Ms Haylett and her partner could be persuaded to retire, however.
"I was always worried what I would do if I retired, but the funny thing was I actually began to love being at home, free from all the stress of running a business", she said.
"After 52 years I've done my time - and I've had an absolute ball. I will miss my customers dearly."
She said she wanted to thank her partner of 43 years, Margaret, for putting up with her "mad ideas", and her head chef Natalie Homes who started at the bistro in 1983 at the age of 18 and stayed until 2020 - 37 years later.