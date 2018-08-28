Search

Advanced search

‘Our Christmas is gone’ - Couple lose family photos and roof in devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 16:12 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 09 December 2018

Graham Bourne and his wife Erika's house suffered devasting damage in a fire in Shelfanger. Picture: Conor Matchett

Graham Bourne and his wife Erika's house suffered devasting damage in a fire in Shelfanger. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

A couple who saw years of family photos go up in flames after a fire claimed a large part of their house said their “Christmas is gone”.

The aftermath of a fire at a home in Shelfanger, near Diss. Picture: Connor MatchettThe aftermath of a fire at a home in Shelfanger, near Diss. Picture: Connor Matchett

Graham and Erika Bourne, 70 and 68, are now living in a caravan in their driveway on Heywood Road in Shelfanger, near Diss, while they wait for their landlord to find them temporary accommodation.

The blaze, which started at about 2.30am on Sunday morning, tore holes in the roof of the Bourne’s house and caused their bathroom roof to collapse.

Mr Bourne said: “I thought it was falling water. I raced into the kitchen and turned the consumer units off. I then looked up and saw these beautiful flames.

“It must have been going before it got to the smoke alarm and woke us up.”

The aftermath of a fire at a home in Shelfanger, near Diss. Picture: Connor MatchettThe aftermath of a fire at a home in Shelfanger, near Diss. Picture: Connor Matchett

He added: “Our Christmas is gone as far as what we have got planned. It was going to be a normal day but we had arranged for all our family to come to us. We were going down to the community centre for their big party but that has been cancelled.

“My son was going to come from Norwich with his three little girls and his partner, and my daughter was coming from Southend with my grandson.

“One group of kids in the caravan, one in the house, but that has all gone out of the window now.”

Inspectors were trying to figure out the exact cause of the fire, which burned for nearly three hours before firefighters put it out.

Mr Bourne, who used to work at Banham Zoo but is now retired, added: “They are trying to determine which part of the electrics caused it but at the moment they don’t know.

“We are tenants and our landlord has been up and sorting out their insurance to get us temporary accommodation. We are in limbo at the moment.

“Our very kind neighbours all up the road have been offering us beds, washing machines, toilets and showers and we have our home from home which has kept us in good stead and we have just made tea so all is not lost.

He added: “We’ve lost a few big suitcases with all our photographic stuff. That is gone completely and our family stuff has gone as well.

“The roof of the bathroom has collapsed and the other rooms are almost undamaged but totally covered in smoke.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Video ‘I have never felt this feeling before’ – Norwich City star pinching himself at Championship rise

Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Our Christmas is gone’ - Couple lose family photos and roof in devastating fire

Graham Bourne and his wife Erika's house suffered devasting damage in a fire in Shelfanger. Picture: Conor Matchett
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast