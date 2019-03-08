Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder Emma Wilder

A hit-and-run driver careered into a garden, smashed into two cars, then drove away - leaving a shocked couple counting the cost.

Emma Wilder and her husband were woken by a loud crash when a car came off The Street at Ringland at 4.45am on Wednesday (November 6) and collided with her Toyota Yaris, writing it off.

Mrs Wilder, 39, said the driver of the car, which she believed was a black Renault Clio, drove off after she tried to stop them.

No-one was injured but she and her husband called the police, who came within 20 minutes.

She said: "At 4.45am my husband and I were in bed and were woken by a big bang. As we ran down the stairs there was a car in our garden.

"As I ran outside I could hear the engine revving. I ran to the car and banged on the window to try and get them to stop but they drove off. They went off at quite a speed."

But she added it was lucky their cars were parked in front of the house.

"We have got quite a long driveway. Although the cars are damaged, the vehicle could have ended up in our front room," Mrs Wilder said.

The self-employed cleaner said the breeze block wall in front of their cottage was damaged, as well as part of their neighbour's wall.

Her car has been written off and the impact of the crash also caused damage to her husband's car, which has a scratched bumper and damaged wheels.

Mrs Wilder said the wall repair would cost hundreds of pounds.

"Most of it is in the road. We might need to consider reinforcing it," she added.

Mrs Wilder is calling for better speed restrictions on the road because it is the fourth time a vehicle has ended up in their driveway, usually after speeding, in the last 15 years.

In March 2018 a car caused damage to their caravan after coming off the road and ending up in their driveway.

She added: "Cars speed round the road. Something needs to be done for speed control. The road is being used as a rat-run to get to the A47."

Mrs Wilder added the 30mph road had several homes on it and had no paths either side.

The car and driver involved in the latest crash have not yet been traced.

Anyone with information should contact PC Thomas Newton on 101.