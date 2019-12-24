Couple reunite wedding ring found in Bali coral reef with owners 7,000 miles away

A couple from Norfolk who were on holiday in Bali have reunited a lost wedding ring to a couple from Poland who lost it seven weeks before.

Jason Buxton, 45 and his fiancé Misba Tasawar, 38, from Northrepps, found the gold ring which had the name 'Monika' along with '04.10.2019' engraved on the inside when snorkelling near underwater statues point on Gili Meno in Bali.

Mr Buxton said: "It must have been about a metre underwater in the coral, it was my fiancé that actually saw it."

After returning home, the couple got to work trying to find the owners of the ring by calling hotels and asking if they had anybody under the name of 'Monika' staying with them.

The couple then tried Facebook by searching the date on the ring along with the name.

Mr Buxton said: "We tried for a whole three days trying to find the couple, then we found a thread of posts in a community group on Facebook.

"We had to wait to be approved in the group but we then messaged the man who posted about the missing ring and he confirmed all of the small details on the ring.

"The chances of this happening have got to be a one in a million, we really couldn't believe it."

Once Mr Buxton confirmed the ring was in fact the man's, he bought a new ring box and sent it to the couple who live in Poland.

The owners, Łukasz and Monika Marciniak had lost the ring seven weeks earlier while on their honeymoon.

Mr Buxton said: "I got a box and put in some glitter so it looked nice and sent it over to them, they then sent me a really lovely video of them opening the package when it got there.

"Not quite the five gold rings in the 12 days of Christmas, but it is one very important ring to them."

Mr Marciniak thanked the Norfolk couple over Facebook, he said: "We had lost all faith that anybody would find it. Great story to remember."