Couple rescued after speedboat ran out of fuel near Wells

Wells lifeboat towing in speedboat. PIC: Sent by John Mitchell, Wells Lifeboat Press Officer. Archant

A couple have been rescued after their speedboat got beached outside Wells harbour after they ran out of fuel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 20ft boat, Kiri, with two people on board was attempting to head for Fosdyke in Lincolnshire when it ran out of fuel outside Wells harbour at just after 4.30pm on Sunday (July 21).

You may also want to watch:

The speedboat ended up beached on the seaward side of Bob Hall's Sand, a notorious area for breaking seas.

Wells inshore lifeboat was launched at just before 4.40pm on Sunday and managed to tow the boat off the sand and bring it back to the harbour once the tide had turned and there was sufficient water in the channel.

The man and woman have not been named but are understood to come from Peterborough.

They will not be able to resume their journey until Monday (July 22), if they decide to continue on their way.