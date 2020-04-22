Search

Advanced search

Couple light up their home with messages of support for carers

PUBLISHED: 10:44 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 22 April 2020

Amanda and Peter Hamilton from Fakenham used projectors to illuminate their home with rainbows and messages of support for the country’s health workers. Picture: Amanda Hamilton

Amanda and Peter Hamilton from Fakenham used projectors to illuminate their home with rainbows and messages of support for the country’s health workers. Picture: Amanda Hamilton

Archant

Tributes for the NHS have been seen across East Anglia, but one north Norfolk home has lit up their street.

Amanda and Peter Hamilton live on North Park Road in Fakenham and are using projectors to illuminate their home with rainbows and messages of support for the country’s health workers.

Mr Hamilton is an electrician with Kings and Barnhams in the town. He works at carnivals across Norfolk, having his own laser and projectors. He is currently furloughed, finding it hard not going to work as he likes to keep busy, he decided to play with his lights and lasers.

Mrs Hamiliton said: “This has given us something else to do and you’ve got to keep yourself busy.

“It’s nice to go out and clap with your neighbours and have a bit of a giggle, all be it from a safe distance.”

Sadly, due to the spring evenings, the light is now against them and they can no longer project the images.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Why are fuel prices 23p a litre cheaper in Norwich than in other parts of Norfolk?

With the price of petrol and diesel tumbling to almost £1 per litre for the first time in years, some petrol stations in Norfolk are still charging above the national average. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

The BWSC power plant at Snetterton reportedly brought 100 contractors onto site. Picture: GoogleMaps

Death of man in bath raises concerns other patients are at risk

Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk experts hand-pick home teaching top tips to help parents

Summer term top tips and online actyvities are on offer to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

City midfield ace hailed by Rangers legend

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean had to get to the Premier League the hard way after early career setbacks Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24