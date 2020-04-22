Couple light up their home with messages of support for carers

Amanda and Peter Hamilton from Fakenham used projectors to illuminate their home with rainbows and messages of support for the country’s health workers. Picture: Amanda Hamilton Archant

Tributes for the NHS have been seen across East Anglia, but one north Norfolk home has lit up their street.

Amanda and Peter Hamilton live on North Park Road in Fakenham and are using projectors to illuminate their home with rainbows and messages of support for the country’s health workers.

Mr Hamilton is an electrician with Kings and Barnhams in the town. He works at carnivals across Norfolk, having his own laser and projectors. He is currently furloughed, finding it hard not going to work as he likes to keep busy, he decided to play with his lights and lasers.

Mrs Hamiliton said: “This has given us something else to do and you’ve got to keep yourself busy.

“It’s nice to go out and clap with your neighbours and have a bit of a giggle, all be it from a safe distance.”

Sadly, due to the spring evenings, the light is now against them and they can no longer project the images.