Catering couple are swapping seafood restaurant for windmill roles

PUBLISHED: 11:30 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 05 February 2019

Jeremy and Rachael Parke, who are leaving their jobs at Season restaurant in Wells and going to Cley Windmill. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Jeremy and Rachael Parke, who are leaving their jobs at Season restaurant in Wells and going to Cley Windmill. Picture: Angela Sharpe

A couple who work at the heart of a popular coastal seafood restaurant have announced they are leaving to take up work at windmill.

Rachael Parke, manager of Season in Wells-next-the-Sea and husband Jeremy, the restaurant’s head chef, are leaving at the end of February to take up the same roles at Cley Windmill restaurant and bed and breakfast.

The couple, both 44, have worked together in the catering industry for the past 18 years, the last two at Season, which is undergoing a major refurbishment.

Mrs Parke said: “We’re leaving Season at the end of the month and we’d like to thank all the customers who have supported us over the past few years. We’re really excited about bringing our experience to Cley Windmill, and we want the dining experience there to be equally amazing as the setting and rooms are.”

Mrs Parke said their plans for the windmill included creating a locally sourced taster menu.

