Couple hope Norwich fans will snap up yellow and green courgettes
PUBLISHED: 17:49 01 May 2019
Archant
A Costessey nurseryman is offering green - and yellow - fingered gardeners a chance to make a zany zucchini meal of Norwich City’s promotion back to the Premier League.
Lifelong Canaries fan Philip Pitkethly and his wife Annette are busy planting up trays of mixed baby courgette plants that will deliver a mix of green and yellow vegetables.
Mr Pitkethly said: “They'll add a celebration splash of colour to supporters' gardens – and they'll look great on the plate right around the time the new season kicks off in August.”
He added: “Maybe we could persuade Delia to come up with a special recipe.....”
The couple have run Eastern Plant Supplies from their Riverview Nurseries at Costessey for 22 years, supplying flower and vegetable plants to the wholesale trade.
He added: “We'll be offering the special promotion plants to garden centres across the county.”
