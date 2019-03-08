'Team Jamie'- friends and family back couple running in memory of their son

Friends and family completed a 10K Town and Gown run in memory of Dawn and Gary Pammenter's son Jamie.

A couple who were left devastated at the loss of their son took to running in his memory to raise awareness of his condition.

Jamie was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at the age of three.

Friends and a Downham Market running group rallied around the Pammenter family to show their support after they lost their son last year.

Dawn Pammenter and her husband Gary Pammenter from Wimbotsham were left heartbroken over the loss of 15-year-old Jamie who passed away in his sleep last October.

Jamie was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at the age of three and suffered a severe heart attack days before his 15th birthday, resulting in severe brain damage.

Mrs Pammenter was joined by her husband, friends and members of Run DMC at the 10K Town and Gown Newton Cambridge run to raise awareness of Muscular Dystrophy.

Dawn Pammenter and husband Gary Pammenter with Jamie and Luke on a family holiday in Florida in 2016.

She said: "It meant a great deal to both of us to have our friends run with us in memory of Jamie."

A total of 29 members of Team Jamie took part in the memory run, which was particularly emotional for Mr Pammenter.

His wife said: "Gary had done a couple of Parkruns and a four miler to try to get ready for the 10k, this was especially hard for Gary as he has had three knee operations while he was in the RAF, and has arthritis in his knee now.

"For Gary to have completed the 10K without stopping was a massive achievement for him, and he found it to be extremely emotional as he was running in memory of Jamie, having so often been on the sidelines with Jamie cheering and supporting me and our friends on at this event."

Dawn Pammenter and her husband Gary Pammenter were joined by friends and members of Downham Market running group- Run DMC.

The couple's 12-year-old son Luke, family and friends supported the group from the sidelines.

The 47-year-old added: "Gary and I also found it very emotional because a large number chose to stay and run with Gary, and give him encouragement the whole way round.

"Luke was present, he was with his grandad and was waiting at the finish line for us, he was very proud of his dad and mum especially his dad as this was his first 10K.

"We are now going to keep entering a 'Team Jamie' each year in his memory.

"Jamie would have been very proud of his dad."