Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied supplied

The couple who were found dead in a Norwich home were Billy Applegate and Gaynor Robinson.

Mr Applegate, 23, and Miss Robinson, 19, were discovered in a ground floor flat in Providence Place, Thorpe Hamlet, after emergency services were called just before 10am on Saturday.

Police have not released the names but the couple have been named locally.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained and are not thought to be suspicious.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which are believed to be drug related.

It is understood there had been a party at the house and several other people had been inside.

Post mortem examinations will now be carried out on Mr Applegate and Miss Robinson and toxicology tests will be carried out as part of the police investigation.

A relative said: "Such a sad end to two young lives. RIP Billy Applegate and his girlfriend Gaynor.

"My thoughts are with their families and especially their little girl. Truly a parent's worst nightmare, may your memories help you through."

A friend said: "Can't believe what I just heard so shocked. RIP Gaynor and Billy. My heart goes out to your little girl and your family."

The couple, who got engaged on August 24, 2018, lived together in Providence Place with their young daughter.

It is understood she was in the house at the time of the party and is being looked after by relatives.

A resident who lives on Quebec Road said: "I came out after I heard a woman shouting."

"The couple moved in at Christmas and they have just been like normal neighbours."

On Sunday the predominantly residential area around Providence Place, off Quebec Road, was quiet with no emergency services presence.

Neighbours have expressed sadness and shock after the deaths.

One woman, who has lived in the street for 12 years, said she had been out between around 8am and 10am on Saturday and returned to find the area flooded with emergency services vehicles.

She said: "It is nice around here, it is quiet. We have never had any problems, apart from when England played in the World Cup and when the bookies on the corner got done over."

A resident from a neighbouring block in Providence Place said: "I didn't want to put my dog out as people were outside shouting.

"There have been people coming and going at certain points from the block, but there has not been a lot of trouble recently."

One Providence Place resident said there had been some police activity in the area a few weeks previously but he was not aware what had happened on that occasion.

He added: "We all click around here. Those of us who know each other look after each other."

Two men who witnessed the flurry of emergency services activity from Quebec Road said a critical care crew had also attended the scene.

One added: "A woman came down earlier and was screaming the place down."

A woman who lives in the block next door said she returned home a few hours after the emergency services arrived at the address on Saturday to discover the "awful" scene.

She said the couple involved had moved into the ground floor property around Christmas time last year.

"It is just very sad," she said.