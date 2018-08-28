Search

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

PUBLISHED: 17:33 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:47 23 December 2018

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Archant

A couple were left “disgusted” after discovering cobwebs and a live maggot inside a packet of cereal which they had planned to feed to their 18-month-old daughter.

Sylvester Coleman, 22, and his partner Jade Kadolski, 21, from Oxborough, near Swaffham, purchased a packet of Tesco own brand ‘crunchy cookie cereal’ from the superstore on Brocks Road, Swaffham.

However, when they got home to open the packet of cereal they discovered something unexpected inside.

Mr Coleman said: “When the cereal was opened we noticed there was cobwebs in it then later on when we were on the phone to customer services I noticed a maggot crawling up the back of it.

“It’s just disgusting. We were at my sisters who also had another six children in the house. My partner opened it instead of the kids but if the kids opened it they would have just poured it straight out.

“We were offered a £15 gift card and a £1.20 refund. I don’t really care about that I just want something done.

“We want this to be taken seriously. You hear of these things happening but you don’t expect it and it’s disgusting how it’s been handled.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We were surprised to hear of this incident and have since spoken and apologised to the customer and have offered a refund. We are investigating this matter with our suppliers.”

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

