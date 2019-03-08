Video

County councillor blasts disability campaigners as 'selfish'

A high-profile councillor who blasted a couple campaigning to stop disability funding cuts as "selfish" has been urged to resign.

Judith and Nick Taylor, from Buxton, who have 29-year-old son with Down's syndrome called Charlie, invited Conservative councillors to discuss central government funding cuts to disabled adults with families and carers.

The couple, who founded the Disability Norfolk Networking Group on Facebook, are in disbelief after receiving an "offensive" response from south Norfolk councillor Margaret Stone.

Mrs Stone, chairman of the authority's health overview and scrutiny committee and former chairman of the party, said: "I would not even consider attending a meeting which is so biased as to only include Conservative county councillors. Your meetings are biased and lack credibility.

"I am increasingly disgusted in your campaign which is so selfish as to believe your needs are greater than the rest of the population."

The meeting requested Conservative councillors because a cross-party discussion had happened with more than 100 disabled people and their families. Conservative councillors were invited but none attended.

Mrs Taylor, 58, said: "Carers of people with disabilities are not selfish. They are the reverse - they are selfless. Mrs Stone's response shows a complete lack of empathy, awareness and compassion. If her email is a proper reflection of what she thinks she should resign."

The couple want a discussion on the impact of changes to Minimum Income Guarantee, which is paid weekly to disabled people aged 18-64 from central Government funds and has been reduced.

Andrew Proctor, Norfolk County Council leader, said: "I am sorry councillor Stone's email has caused offence and I will be picking this up with her. We have constantly lobbied government and Norfolk MPs for more funding to meet the needs of all members of our communities and this will not stop. I personally met with some of the families before the changes were brought in."

Emma Corlett, Labour county councillor for Norwich's Town Close ward, said: "Irrespective of what political party you are in you should treat members of the public with respect and compassion."

The EDP contacted Mrs Stone for a comment but she did not respond before going to press.