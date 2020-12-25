Couple who met while working at Jarrold celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Published: 4:07 PM December 25, 2020

Jack and Berice Livock will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Boxing Day. - Credit: Sheron Tavener

A couple who met as teenagers working at Jarrold in Norwich will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Boxing Day.

Jack Livock, then 19, said he had to convince his colleague, Berice, then 17, at the iconic city department store, to go on a date but eventually they went to the cinema.

Mr Livock, now 92, who was born on Stafford Street in Norwich, said: "She was the first woman I ever asked on a date. She turned me down the first time I asked her out, and I would cycle home with her, but eventually we went to the pictures and it just went from there."

Berice Livock, on the right, was a Tiller Girl and worked with Bruce Forsyth and Morecambe and Wise. - Credit: Sheron Tavener

While Mr Livock continued to work for the company until he retired, as a book binder at the printers, Mrs Livock, now 89, worked as a Tiller Girl for a few years.

She travelled all over England as part of the dance troupe and worked with famous faces such as Bruce Forsyth and Morecambe and Wise.

Today Mrs Livock can still remember her tap dancing and high kick routines.

Meanwhile, Mr Livock carried on working various jobs post-retirement, including as a courier at a travel company, until five years ago because he loves working.

The couple got married at a church on Aylsham Road, in 1950, and had a joint wedding with Mrs Livock's brother and his wife-to-be.

Jack and Berice Livock on their wedding day on Boxing Day 1950. - Credit: Sheron Tavener

They now have three children, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Mr Livock had planned a lunch with eight family members for their wedding anniversary, which had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Instead, Mrs Livock will cook "the best steak you can buy" and they will have cake for dessert.

Mr Livock said: "In spite of her age, my wife is still a very good cook. She is just generally a good wife - there is no doubt about it."

He said there was no real secret to a long and happy marriage.

Mr Livock added: "We have just been happy together and never really had an argument, other than silly little things. That is all I can really say."