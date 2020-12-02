News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged with supplying Class A drugs in Thetford

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:09 PM December 2, 2020   
A man has been charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs in Thetford.

Officers from the Norfolk Police County Lines Team, together with officers from the Metropolitan Police, raided a property – acting on a warrant - in Enfield on Tuesday, December 1.  

A man was arrested and mobile phones were seized.  

Aime Mpukutu, 21, of Maybury Close in Enfield, has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the Thetford area between Friday, September 4 and Tuesday, October 6, 2020.  

Mpukutu has been remanded into custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, December 2. 

