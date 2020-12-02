Man charged with supplying Class A drugs in Thetford

Published: 3:09 PM December 2, 2020

A man has been charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs in Thetford. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A man has been charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs in a town.

Officers from the Norfolk Police County Lines Team, together with officers from the Metropolitan Police, raided a property – acting on a warrant - in Enfield on Tuesday, December 1.

A man was arrested and mobile phones were seized.

Aime Mpukutu, 21, of Maybury Close in Enfield, has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the Thetford area between Friday, September 4 and Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Mpukutu has been remanded into custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, December 2.