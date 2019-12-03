Pub worker runs into burning flat to save dogs

The charred remains of the kitchen in the flat above the Countryman pub on Ipswich Road, Tasburgh, after a tumble dryer caught fire. Picture: Ellen Franklin. Archant

A heroic pub worker ran into a burning flat to save two dogs from a kitchen fire.

Jamie Phillips, a chef at the Countryman Pub on the A140/Ipswich Road, Tasburgh, rushed to rescue cocker spaniel Alfie and Lhasa Apso Charlie after the flat above the watering hole caught fire at around 3.25pm on Monday, December 2.

Three fire engines arrived to extinguish the flames, and left the scene at 4.20pm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Landlord Steve Burley and landlady Michelle Young run the pub and live in the flat with their daughter Poppy, but were not home at the time of the blaze, believed to have been caused by a faulty tumble dryer.

Miss Young's daughter Ellen Franklin was, at first, unaware of the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

She said: "It was a big shock. When I found out about it I didn't know if anyone had been hurt - all I had been told was that there was a fire at the pub."

Mr Phillips was due to work on the bar that evening and raised the alarm before heading up to save the dogs from the flames.

Mr Burley and Miss Young will be living with family while the flat is assessed and repairs are carried out to make it habitable again.

While it is not yet known how long that will take, the pub itself will be closed for just one day on Tuesday, December 3, while the building's structure is checked and the electrics are tested.

Miss Franklin said: "The pub itself is okay, but the upstairs - they're not allowed to live in it at the moment.

"We'll still be open for business [on Wednesday]. We're just happy that no-one was hurt and that the business can stay open.

"We've got a lot of bookings this close to Christmas - luckily we've only had to close for the one day."

The fire service are currently investigating the blaze.