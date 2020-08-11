Search

Photographer snaps best shots of Norfolk coast during lockdown

11 August, 2020 - 10:01
A brown hare sits in mallow Picture: Martin Wase

MJWASEPHOTOGRAPHY

An acclaimed photographer and gallery owner has taken some of his best-ever pictures during lockdown.

Wells beneath cotton wool clouds Pictre: Martin WaseWells beneath cotton wool clouds Pictre: Martin Wase

Wildlife has become bolder, while grounded flights mean less vapour trails over Norfolk’s big skies according to Hunstanton-based Martin Wase.

Mr Wase, who runs the Country Cabin on Cromer Road, said: “Over the last three to four months, lockdown has had different effects on our lives and our businesses.

“For me it brought about an amazing opportunity to spend more time in the field. As many of us noticed, with the disturbance of people reduced, the wildlife came closer to our towns, villages and gardens that we have probably never seen before.

“This was all obviously a great advantage for any wildlife enthusiast and I have never taken so many pictures so close to home in such a short space of time.”

Photographer Martin Wase outside his gallery in Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopPhotographer Martin Wase outside his gallery in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Wase snapped a brown hare soaking up the sunshine near his coastal base, along with sanderling retreating from the tide.

“My landscape photography also took a boost without aeroplanes leaving their vapour trails in the sky

and the absence of road vehicles,” he said. “I felt I was able to capture images with more of a natural look to

them in many of our local beauty spots.”

A breathtaking panorama of Wells beneath fluffy clouds and a sunset at Burnham Overy Staithe were among Mr Wase’s captures.

“I was born in Hunstanton and have lived here all my life,” he said. “My Grandfather was the local baker in Old

Hunstanton during the war and was part of the Home Guard, which helped defend these shores.

Sanderling feed on a beach ahead of the incoming tide Picture: Martin WaseSanderling feed on a beach ahead of the incoming tide Picture: Martin Wase

“It was his keen interest in birds that inspired my own love of the natural world and what this area of the north Norfolk coast has to offer.

“He would often take me out on long walks into the countryside and along coastal paths, to watch birds and any other wildlife we could find.

“These early memories never left me and I grew up with a passion for the outdoors.”

Taking pictures for a hobby 20 years ago turned into a job. The Country Cabin is crammed with images of every facet of the coast and its inhabitants. Mr Wase said: “I’ve always tried to bring the spirit of the north Norfolk coast to people and to bring their attention to the importance for us to preserve and conserve the natural habitats and wildlife that we are so privileged to have.”

