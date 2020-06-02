Search

Advanced search

Councillors raise more than £5k for foodbanks in 365km walking challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:29 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 02 June 2020

Emma Corlett, Norwich Labour Councillor, toasting to her fellow challengers at the end of the ten-day stint. Photo: Emma Corlett

Emma Corlett, Norwich Labour Councillor, toasting to her fellow challengers at the end of the ten-day stint. Photo: Emma Corlett

Archant

County and district councillors have raised almost £6k for ongoing foodbank costs after completing their 365km challenge in record-breaking heat.

Labour councillor Mike Smith-Clare lifting a toast to his team-mates. Photo: Mike Smith-ClareLabour councillor Mike Smith-Clare lifting a toast to his team-mates. Photo: Mike Smith-Clare

Ten Labour councillors set out to clock up 3.6k every day for ten days between May 22 and 31 by whichever means possible - walking, running, rowing and even crawling.

The money raised will go towards their ‘Food Out Friday’ initiative, which involves buying up supplies for Norfolk foodbanks and distributing them across community hubs.

A total of 397km was covered, and £5,770 raised.

According to Mike Smith-Clare, councillor for Great Yarmouth, the challenge was made even harder by the hot weather.

Terry Jermy, Breckland Labour councillor, enjoying a well-earned drink at the end of the 365km challenge. Photo: Terry JermyTerry Jermy, Breckland Labour councillor, enjoying a well-earned drink at the end of the 365km challenge. Photo: Terry Jermy

“It was definitely a struggle clocking up our daily mileage and was sometimes uncomfortable given the unusually hot weather.

“At least I was able to go out for a run around Great Yarmouth, but some of the challengers, like Colleen, who has COPD, had to lap their garden constantly for ten days straight”, he said.

You may also want to watch:

“It was a brilliant effort all round. Not only did we reach our target, but we’ve highlighted the shocking rise in food bank use resulting not just from coronavirus but years of debilitating austerity.”

Colleen Walker, Great Yarmouth councillor and former mayor. Photo: Colleen WalkerColleen Walker, Great Yarmouth councillor and former mayor. Photo: Colleen Walker

Colleen Walker, councillor for Great Yarmouth and former mayor, said: “If this pandemic has taught me anything it’s about how much communities can come together at times like this.

“Let us remember the virus may go away but foodbanks will still be a massive part of our everyday lives.”

Meanwhile for Emma Corlett, Norwich City councillor, the difficulties of walking and running 3.6km each day was “nothing compared to the challenge faced by vast numbers of people across Norfolk experiencing food poverty”.

Breckland councillor Terry Jermy also stressed that the challengers were “very grateful to everyone that has donated and supported the cause” - assuring donors that “the money will be put to good use supporting the county’s foodbank network”.

Mike Smith-Clare, Great Yarmouth Labour and County Councillor, celebrating the end of the 365km challenge. Photo: Mike Smith-ClareMike Smith-Clare, Great Yarmouth Labour and County Councillor, celebrating the end of the 365km challenge. Photo: Mike Smith-Clare

Accordnig to Mike Smith-Clare, the ‘Food Out Friday’ scheme - initially a response to the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles families were facing in sourcing food supplies - now has its place beyond lockdown.

He said: “People experience hunger all year round and hopefully the money raised can go towards food vouchers for those families to make their lives a bit easier.”

You can donate to the cause using this link.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Four secondary schools announce plans for pupils to begin returning

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust Picture: Ian Burt

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk hospitals record no new coronavirus deaths for second day running

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

20 Norfolk heroin and crack supply networks smashed

This could be your door next. Norfolk police warn drug dealers in Norwich as they raid a property in Heathgate, as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: Archant
Drive 24