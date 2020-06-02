Councillors raise more than £5k for foodbanks in 365km walking challenge
PUBLISHED: 14:29 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 02 June 2020
Archant
County and district councillors have raised almost £6k for ongoing foodbank costs after completing their 365km challenge in record-breaking heat.
Ten Labour councillors set out to clock up 3.6k every day for ten days between May 22 and 31 by whichever means possible - walking, running, rowing and even crawling.
The money raised will go towards their ‘Food Out Friday’ initiative, which involves buying up supplies for Norfolk foodbanks and distributing them across community hubs.
A total of 397km was covered, and £5,770 raised.
According to Mike Smith-Clare, councillor for Great Yarmouth, the challenge was made even harder by the hot weather.
“It was definitely a struggle clocking up our daily mileage and was sometimes uncomfortable given the unusually hot weather.
“At least I was able to go out for a run around Great Yarmouth, but some of the challengers, like Colleen, who has COPD, had to lap their garden constantly for ten days straight”, he said.
You may also want to watch:
“It was a brilliant effort all round. Not only did we reach our target, but we’ve highlighted the shocking rise in food bank use resulting not just from coronavirus but years of debilitating austerity.”
Colleen Walker, councillor for Great Yarmouth and former mayor, said: “If this pandemic has taught me anything it’s about how much communities can come together at times like this.
“Let us remember the virus may go away but foodbanks will still be a massive part of our everyday lives.”
Meanwhile for Emma Corlett, Norwich City councillor, the difficulties of walking and running 3.6km each day was “nothing compared to the challenge faced by vast numbers of people across Norfolk experiencing food poverty”.
Breckland councillor Terry Jermy also stressed that the challengers were “very grateful to everyone that has donated and supported the cause” - assuring donors that “the money will be put to good use supporting the county’s foodbank network”.
Accordnig to Mike Smith-Clare, the ‘Food Out Friday’ scheme - initially a response to the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles families were facing in sourcing food supplies - now has its place beyond lockdown.
He said: “People experience hunger all year round and hopefully the money raised can go towards food vouchers for those families to make their lives a bit easier.”
You can donate to the cause using this link.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.