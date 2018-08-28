Search

Councillors campaign in Dereham against proposed closures of children’s centres

PUBLISHED: 15:42 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 13 November 2018

Councillors campaigned against the proposed closure of Dereham Children's Centre. Picture: Dan Bennett

Archant

Councillors have been campaigning in Dereham against the proposed closures of children’s centres in Norfolk.

Under the proposals, 46 of Norfolk’s 53 children’s centres could be closed, including Dereham Children’s Centre on London Road.

Breckland councillor Harry Clarke and Mattishall parish councillor Jan Smith collected signatures to campaign against the closures outside the Dereham Children’s Centre.

Mr Clarke said: “This is less about politics and more about the people who need it and use it. We hope this is going to make a difference.

“Talk to staff and see what a fantastic resource they are and how needed they are.

Ms Smith added: “They are used quite a lot. People have said they find it very valuable.

“They offer advice and guidance and protect children.”

Norfolk County Council, which is cutting the budget for the services to £5m, says the proposals would mean a better service, less reliant on buildings and reach more families.

