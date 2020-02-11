"We have soldiers around the town": council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to portest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd Rory J Holbrook Ltd

The boss of a firm whose female driver was followed for 15 miles has hit back after a councillor said he has "soldiers around the town" to "take him on".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Rory Holbrook, the owner of the haulage company Rory J Holbrook Ltd, has broken his silence following comments made at a Brandon Town Council meeting, announcing plans to protest against his business.

Councillors and Brandon residents who attended the meeting on Monday, February 10, expressed their frustrations at the Norfolk-based haulage, plant hire and aggregate supply business and said they were fed up with its HGV's driving through the town, dust from its rail siding site at the train station and noise pollution.

Speaking after a statement made by a member of the public, which detailed their complaints against Rory J Holbrook, councillor Victor Lukaniuk said the council would lead a "peaceful protest".

He said: "We are 100pc behind you.

West Suffolk Councillor Victor Lukaniuk. Photo: Emily Thomson West Suffolk Councillor Victor Lukaniuk. Photo: Emily Thomson

"The battle will get worse and we are going to have to take him on. We have some good soldiers around the town."

You may also want to watch:

The comments came after Mr Lukaniuk followed one of Mr Holbrook's female drivers for nearly 15 miles after claiming the council had been tasked with monitoring HGV's in the town.

The councillor left 24-year-old Emma Fulch "frightened" and "intimidated" after the incident and she has made an official complaint to Suffolk County Council and asked for a public apology.

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by councillor Victor Lukaniuk, according to reports. Picture: EMMA FULCHER Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by councillor Victor Lukaniuk, according to reports. Picture: EMMA FULCHER

Mr Lukaniuk refused to apologise but instead accused Rory J Holbrook of breaching an agreement with RAF Lakenheath that Holbrook lorries will not drive through Brandon when delivering aggregate material to the base.

But Mr Holbrook said such an agreement did not exist and the councillor's actions were inexcusable. He said: "It's become personal and his actions towards our driver were absolutely disgraceful. I don't think a man of his stature should stoop so low.

"We have not had one letter from Victor to ask us to have a meeting with the parish council to explain what we are doing.

"I haven't got an agreement with the RAF base. I'm not supplying them with material. Cemex are supplying the aggregate material and we are simply delivering it.

"If you try to work with us instead of against us we are quite happy to work with you and if there are things we can put in place to help we will."