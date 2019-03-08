Will Norwich's Big Boom fireworks display go ahead this year?

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden Archant

Talks are going on about whether Norwich's Big Boom fireworks display will go ahead this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organised by Norwich City Council, the huge event usually takes place on the first Friday of November to celebrate Bonfire Night.

Since its inception, the free event has grown in scale and popularity and last year attracted more than 10,000 people into the city centre who lined the streets to see fireworks set off from the top of Norwich Castle.

But this year, despite November being just eight weeks away, the council is yet to confirm whether this year's display will go ahead or not.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the council said the reason for delay was ongoing discussions with Norwich Castle.

"We're still working on this and liaising with Norwich Castle about their refurbishment, but will confirm either way as soon as we can."

While the display is yet to be officially confirmed, venues in the city are already advertising Big Boom events including St Andrews Brew House and OPEN which is hosting a fireworks after party with BBC Radio One DJ Scott Mills.

It is believed these have been organised independently.

More to follow.