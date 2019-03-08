Search

Will Norwich's Big Boom fireworks display go ahead this year?

PUBLISHED: 12:01 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 10 September 2019

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden

Archant

Talks are going on about whether Norwich's Big Boom fireworks display will go ahead this year.

Organised by Norwich City Council, the huge event usually takes place on the first Friday of November to celebrate Bonfire Night.

Since its inception, the free event has grown in scale and popularity and last year attracted more than 10,000 people into the city centre who lined the streets to see fireworks set off from the top of Norwich Castle.

But this year, despite November being just eight weeks away, the council is yet to confirm whether this year's display will go ahead or not.

A spokesperson for the council said the reason for delay was ongoing discussions with Norwich Castle.

"We're still working on this and liaising with Norwich Castle about their refurbishment, but will confirm either way as soon as we can."

While the display is yet to be officially confirmed, venues in the city are already advertising Big Boom events including St Andrews Brew House and OPEN which is hosting a fireworks after party with BBC Radio One DJ Scott Mills.

It is believed these have been organised independently.

More to follow.

