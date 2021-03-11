'Not happening' - Council's warning over city Ibiza event advert
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A post advertising an event in Norwich city centre has been called into question after the council insisted its venue is not hosting it.
A page on Facebook was set up this week advertising an Ibiza Orchestra Live concert in Chapelfield Gardens on October 1, an event which also has its own website.
The page is inviting people to register their interest in the event and submit details to be given updates on ticket sales.
However, Norwich City Council has thrown the event into question by insisting the park is not booked for this event.
A spokesman said: "We have become aware, via social media posts and discussions with other agencies, that an event called Ibiza Orchestra Live is being promoted as taking place on October 1 at Chapelfield Gardens.
“This is incorrect, as the event’s organisers have not contacted us and we have a tentative booking at the park for the same date regardless.
“We have attempted to contact the organisers to ask them to remove reference to this event, but sadly haven’t been able to get in touch with them."
Most Read
- 1 Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park
- 2 What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all
- 3 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
- 4 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
- 5 Man found with 8,000 indecent child images feared catching Covid in prison
- 6 Man who defrauded more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm told to expect jail
- 7 Consultation starts on plan to remove fish from Norfolk Broad
- 8 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
- 9 Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures
- 10 'Frightening' - Tree crashes through garden wall and hits couple's home
The event page, which was set up on Tuesday this week, claims that the event will be an "epic spectacular".
The advert says: "For one night only get ready to be taken back to the white isle with some of the most iconic Ibiza tracks of all time performed by the incredible Ibiza Orchestra."
However, the City Hall spokesman urged people not to register their details for the event, which has so far attracted more than 100 comments on its Facebook page.
The spokesman added: "Please do not register for this event, as it will not be happening."
The Ibiza Orchestra Live website contains listings for similar events across the country, in locations such as Milton Keynes, Northampton and Swansea.
But it appears unless an alternative venue is found, it will not be happening in Norwich, with Chapelfield Gardens unavailable on the advertised date.
We have contacted the organisers.