'Not happening' - Council's warning over city Ibiza event advert

Published: 1:00 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 1:35 PM March 11, 2021

Norwich City Council has said an Ibiza event advertised for Chapelfield Gardens is not happening. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A post advertising an event in Norwich city centre has been called into question after the council insisted its venue is not hosting it.

A page on Facebook was set up this week advertising an Ibiza Orchestra Live concert in Chapelfield Gardens on October 1, an event which also has its own website.

The page is inviting people to register their interest in the event and submit details to be given updates on ticket sales.

An advert for Ibiza Live Orchestra at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich, which was shared on social media - Credit: Ibiza Orchestra Live

However, Norwich City Council has thrown the event into question by insisting the park is not booked for this event.

A spokesman said: "We have become aware, via social media posts and discussions with other agencies, that an event called Ibiza Orchestra Live is being promoted as taking place on October 1 at Chapelfield Gardens.

“This is incorrect, as the event’s organisers have not contacted us and we have a tentative booking at the park for the same date regardless.

“We have attempted to contact the organisers to ask them to remove reference to this event, but sadly haven’t been able to get in touch with them."

A screen shot of a Facebook page for Ibiza Orchestra Live Norwich - Credit: Facebook

The event page, which was set up on Tuesday this week, claims that the event will be an "epic spectacular".

The advert says: "For one night only get ready to be taken back to the white isle with some of the most iconic Ibiza tracks of all time performed by the incredible Ibiza Orchestra."

However, the City Hall spokesman urged people not to register their details for the event, which has so far attracted more than 100 comments on its Facebook page.

The spokesman added: "Please do not register for this event, as it will not be happening."

The Ibiza Orchestra Live website contains listings for similar events across the country, in locations such as Milton Keynes, Northampton and Swansea.

But it appears unless an alternative venue is found, it will not be happening in Norwich, with Chapelfield Gardens unavailable on the advertised date.

We have contacted the organisers.