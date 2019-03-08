Search

11-year wait for games area could finally come true for Broads village

PUBLISHED: 16:51 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 19 April 2019

An 11-year wait for a multi-use games area (MUGA) in Salhouse could finally be over as new plans are lodged with the district council. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An 11-year wait for a multi-use games area (MUGA) in Salhouse could finally be over as new plans are lodged with the district council.

The facilities, proposed for the village's recreation ground at Thieves Lane, include built-in five-a-side football goals, fixed basketball rings and floodlighting.

Plans submitted to Broadland District Council state demand for the games area was first identified in 2008 and is now being made possible thanks to Section 106 funding.

Salhouse Parish Council, which is behind the proposals, said: “The aim of the MUGA will be to extend the use of the recreation ground to more user groups playing a greater variety of recreational activities than the current facilities allow.”

The 34m x 18m games area will be enclosed by a 3m-high mesh fence. It will be lined out for football, tennis, basketball and netball.

Salhouse is located north east of Norwich within the Norfolk Broads.

