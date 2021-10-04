Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
South Norfolk Council has sent out a team to find the decomposing remains of a domestic dog, after two previous failed searches.
The dead dog was reported to the council on Friday, October 1, after a driver pulled into the lay-by past Dunston Hall on the A140 towards Long Stratton and saw the deceased animal.
On further inspection he noticed it was a dead dog - which appeared to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
The driver reported his finding to the council and said he was told it would be removed that same day.
But on his way back from work, as he pulled back into the lay-by, the dog was still there.
The council has revealed it has sent two teams to remove the dead animal but have not been able to locate it.
A council spokesperson said: "The dog was reported on Friday, October 1, and we have no records of it being reported before that date.
"We dispatched a crew to investigate one hour after it was reported and as they could not find the dog we sent another team when we receive a second report later that day.
"On the second call we were also assisted by a member of the public but still could not find the animal.
"We have sent another team today but If the animal is in the woodland we have no authority to enter private property."