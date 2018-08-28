Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

PUBLISHED: 12:22 23 January 2019

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Long-awaited safety improvements have been confirmed to a road dubbed “lethal” by parents at a nearby primary school.

Cars parked along the path on London Road, Attleborough, near Rosecroft Primary. Photo: Bethany WalesCars parked along the path on London Road, Attleborough, near Rosecroft Primary. Photo: Bethany Wales

Parents of students at Rosecroft Primary School on London Road, Attleborough, have been campaigning for action to be taken to tackle antisocial parking since it opened last January.

Many reported witnessing near misses as children struggled to use the pedestrian crossings on London Road due to poor visibility caused by dangerous parking.

At a meeting at the school in early January, representatives from Highways England and Norfolk County Council finally agreed new measures to tackle the issue.

Highways agreed to install single yellow lines on both sides of the road to prevent cars parking near the school during pick-up and drop-off times.

It said this would be enforceable, meaning those ignoring the restricted waiting times would be subject to a fine.

The council confirmed it would install ‘keep clear’ zigzag road markings close to the gates and an additional dropped kerb foot crossing.

So far no date has been set for the work but Highways England warned the addition of the Traffic Regulation Order allowing them to penalise rogue parkers would take longer to install than hoped.

But Dan Orsborne, whose online petition calling for action was signed by more than 100 parents, said he did not believe the measures would be enough to make the area safe.

He said: “This is obviously very positive but I would like the council to commit to adding a zebra crossing so children have the opportunity to cross safely with priority over traffic.

“It would be great to see this included in the initial planned work.”

Previously some parents expressed concern that measures preventing parking along the road would make picking up pupils difficult.

Brenda Webb, whose grandson attends the school, said: “A lot of us have ended up parking near the school because we have other little ones to pick up from different nurseries and we need our cars close by to get there in time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Greater Anglia’s new trains on test across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia

Community encouraged to show love for their town in run-up to Valentine’s Day

Tony Vale who is organising the Love Wymondham Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists