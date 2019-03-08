Tributes after death of a former Norfolk county councillor

Tributes have been paid to Alec Byrne. Photo: Bill Smith. Archant

Tributes have been paid following the death of a former Norfolk county councillor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alec Byrne, who was Conservative councillor for Attleborough from 1997 to 2017, died at his home on Tuesday, April 2. He was 78.

Mr Byrne was a former cabinet member for education and had also chaired the Norfolk Police and Crime Panel.

Council chairman Margaret Stone said: “Alec was a dedicated servant of Norfolk and of the council.

“He was generous of nature, always with a broad grin and a twinkle in his eye.”

Fellow Conservative councillor Ian Mackie paid tribute to a man who served his community at County Hall for 20 years.

He said: “One of his passions was education and I remember his great delight at a new primary school being built in his division.

“He was always hugely respected in what he had to say and he used to say it with a robust turn of phrase.

“But he was incredibly welcoming to newcomers to the council.

“He was a great advocate for Norfolk and for horse racing. He always one with a tip!

“We owe a huge debt of thanks to Alec for his loyalty to the council and to Norfolk.

“I would like to send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time.”

Mr Byrne, who leaves his wife Margaret, was a father and grandfather.

A minute's silence in memory of Mr Byrne was held before Monday's meeting of Norfolk County Council's full council.

A private family funeral service will be held, followed by a service of thanksgiving at All Saints Church, in Old Buckenham at 2pm on Friday, May 3.

His family have asked for family flowers only please but donations, to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and The Big C (cheques payable to Andy Free Charity Account) may be sent c/o Andy Free Independent Family Funeral Director, Fairfields, High Street, Attleborough, NR17 2BT.