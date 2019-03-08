Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Tributes after death of a former Norfolk county councillor

PUBLISHED: 11:15 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 15 April 2019

Tributes have been paid to Alec Byrne. Photo: Bill Smith.

Tributes have been paid to Alec Byrne. Photo: Bill Smith.

Archant

Tributes have been paid following the death of a former Norfolk county councillor.

Alec Byrne, who was Conservative councillor for Attleborough from 1997 to 2017, died at his home on Tuesday, April 2. He was 78.

Mr Byrne was a former cabinet member for education and had also chaired the Norfolk Police and Crime Panel.

Council chairman Margaret Stone said: “Alec was a dedicated servant of Norfolk and of the council.

“He was generous of nature, always with a broad grin and a twinkle in his eye.”

Fellow Conservative councillor Ian Mackie paid tribute to a man who served his community at County Hall for 20 years.

He said: “One of his passions was education and I remember his great delight at a new primary school being built in his division.

“He was always hugely respected in what he had to say and he used to say it with a robust turn of phrase.

“But he was incredibly welcoming to newcomers to the council.

“He was a great advocate for Norfolk and for horse racing. He always one with a tip!

“We owe a huge debt of thanks to Alec for his loyalty to the council and to Norfolk.

“I would like to send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time.”

Mr Byrne, who leaves his wife Margaret, was a father and grandfather.

A minute's silence in memory of Mr Byrne was held before Monday's meeting of Norfolk County Council's full council.

A private family funeral service will be held, followed by a service of thanksgiving at All Saints Church, in Old Buckenham at 2pm on Friday, May 3.

His family have asked for family flowers only please but donations, to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and The Big C (cheques payable to Andy Free Charity Account) may be sent c/o Andy Free Independent Family Funeral Director, Fairfields, High Street, Attleborough, NR17 2BT.

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the best places to live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pride, determination and Pukki’s breakthrough – six things learned from City’s fightback at Wigan

Head coach Daniel Farke showed his appreciation for the 5,300 travelling Norwich City fans at Wigan with his trademark full-time celebration Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the best places to live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pride, determination and Pukki’s breakthrough – six things learned from City’s fightback at Wigan

Head coach Daniel Farke showed his appreciation for the 5,300 travelling Norwich City fans at Wigan with his trademark full-time celebration Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Mobile phone driver with child on board has car seized

The seized Audi after police stopped a driver on the A140 for no insurance and usinjg a mobile phone at the wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes after death of a former Norfolk county councillor

Tributes have been paid to Alec Byrne. Photo: Bill Smith.

Road blocked after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists