Council leader urges people to stay safe on East Suffolk coast

The scene along Lowestoft promenade earlier this week as lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A council leader has called on people to “do the right thing” and stay safe this weekend.

Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader. Picture: East Suffolk Conservatives Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader. Picture: East Suffolk Conservatives

As the Bank Holiday weekend approaches, the leader of East Suffolk Council, Steve Gallant, has reiterated the importance of using common sense to stay safe and well.

With the new government guidelines meaning that people may be tempted to head to tourist hotspots, Mr Gallant is concerned that people will not weigh up the potential risks to themselves and others.

He said: “As I’ve already said to the communities of East Suffolk, a little flexibility in what we can and cannot do is welcome – but people really do need to think very carefully about where they go and what they do when they get there.

“Social distancing remains incredibly important and the guidelines around that are clearly much harder to follow if you find yourself in a busy location, full of other people who had the same idea as you.

“The advice that I would give is absolutely clear.

“Think very carefully about the logic of heading to tourist hotspots during busy times because there is no question that the health risk to you, your family and others will be increased.

“We’ve done really well so far, however we are not out of the woods and the county-wide message to ‘stick with it Suffolk’ could not be more important right now.”

Mr Gallant also reiterated the government’s position regarding second homes and overnight stays at locations such as caravan and camping sites - and he hopes that people will not step out of line.

He said: “There is bound to be a temptation for some to sneak away and stay in properties, including caravans, they may own elsewhere, particularly along the East Suffolk Coast.

“My message to them is clear and simple – don’t.

“It is not permitted and you are not welcome to stay, no matter how careful you may think you are being.

“If people push the limits of this, we know that tougher restrictions will be re-introduced and we must not let this happen.

“I really hope that everyone has a lovely weekend and that we are all able to enjoy ourselves as much as possible within the guidelines laid out to keep us all safe.

“But please: at all times, do the right thing for you and for those around you.”