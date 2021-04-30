News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency barriers being put in at entrance to beauty spot

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:02 PM April 30, 2021   
Pretty Corner Woods has reopened to the public. Picture; Archant

Emergency storm barriers are being installed at Pretty Corner Woods - Credit: Archant

Emergency barriers are being installed at a North Norfolk beauty spot to help secure the area during and after storms.

North Norfolk District Council is adding some emergency barriers to the entrance of Pretty Corner Woods, near Sheringham, which will be used when the woodland needs to be closed off to the public during heavy weather.

The barriers will be used in the event of storms, such as those experienced in September 2020, which left parts of the woodland damaged, resulting in the temporary closure of the Green Flag site.

Such closures will only be used when NNDC's Countryside Team thinks there is "a significant risk of extra damage" to the woodland or there is enough instability to pose a danger to visitors.

The barriers will be installed on Friday, April 30.

Similar gates will also be installed at Holt Country Park in the coming weeks.

North Norfolk News

