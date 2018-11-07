Search

Advanced search

City council apologises for ‘unacceptable’ five-year delay to repair flats

07 November, 2018 - 08:27
The work saw the ceiling boards above the external stairwells and walkways removed, exposing the woodwork and concrete underneath. Photo: Luke Powell

The work saw the ceiling boards above the external stairwells and walkways removed, exposing the woodwork and concrete underneath. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Norwich City Council has apologised for a five-year delay in carrying out repairs to a block of flats in Mile Cross - after initially promising it would take just a few weeks.

The block of flats at Lefroy Road in Mile Cross. Photo: Luke PowellThe block of flats at Lefroy Road in Mile Cross. Photo: Luke Powell

People living at Lefroy Road claim they were told ceiling boards outside their flats would be replaced within weeks after being taken out in 2013.

But five years on and the council is still yet to carry out the work, despite repeated requests from residents.

Linda Jacomb, 72, said: “I want it fixed because one, it looks a mess, two it leaks, and three I don’t want bits of concrete falling on my head.

“In 2015 someone [from the council] was looking around and I asked about it, and they said they [the council] would put a tender in for the work. That was the last we heard.”

People living at Lefroy Road claim they were told ceiling boards outside their flats would be replaced within weeks after being taken out in 2013. Photo: Luke PowellPeople living at Lefroy Road claim they were told ceiling boards outside their flats would be replaced within weeks after being taken out in 2013. Photo: Luke Powell

The initial work saw the ceiling boards above the external stairwells and walkways removed, exposing the woodwork and concrete underneath.

The council said the work was carried out as part of a structural survey and that the boards did not contain asbestos.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said they were told the repairs would be complete within weeks.

Although the council did not reveal when the repairs had been scheduled to take place, a spokesman admitted there had been an “unacceptable” delay.

Bits of concrete that had fallen from the walkway above Mrs Jacomb's door at Lefroy Road. Photo: Luke PowellBits of concrete that had fallen from the walkway above Mrs Jacomb's door at Lefroy Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Since being contacted by this newspaper, the council said a contractor had been instructed to replace the ceiling boards “as a matter of urgency”.

Mrs Jacomb said water leaking down from the walkway above had caused bits of concrete to weaken and fall onto her front doorstep.

“I have kept the concrete in a bag,” she said. “I am worried that the whole thing will come down because it has been exposed for so long.”

Mrs Jacomb, who has lived on the estate since 2001, said she felt as though the Mile Cross area was neglected compared to other parts of the city.

However she said the council had recently installed new doors to some of the flats in the block.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: “We apologise to our residents for the unacceptable delay in carrying out these repairs and will be investigating how this has happened.

“In the meantime, we have instructed our contractor to replace the ceiling boards as a matter of urgency.”

• Do you have problem that is not being rectified? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast