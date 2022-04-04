Can you help find a forever home for these 'overlooked' senior cats?

Could you help rehome Pepper? She is one of three older cats up for adoption after she was taken into care following the death of her owner. - Credit: Cats Protection

Three cats in their twilight years are looking for a new family having been "overlooked" in favour of kittens.

Pepper, Jessy and Alpen are "affectionate golden girls in their prime" but despite their charms they have struggled to find a forever home.

Cats Protection Adoption Centre in Downham Market are appealing for people to consider rehoming these mature females who have fallen out of preference for younger cats.

Jessy came into care when her owners moved and left her behind. - Credit: Cats Protection

Older moggies take on average three times longer to rehome, according to Cats Protection figures, and made up only 8pc of all adoptions from the charity in 2021.

Jessica Hatcher, rehoming and welfare assistant, said: "Everyone loves kittens but I find myself attracted to the mature cats. They can be so loving and you just feel that they have lived a little.

“I don’t consider these three golden girls to be old, they’re in their prime.

"They are affectionate and they seem so knowing when you look in their eyes. If they could speak, they’d have stories to tell, I’m sure.

"I hope that people come forward to give each of them a home to share the best years of their lives. They have so much more love to give."

Pepper came into care after her owner died and has since had a "tough time" coping with the loss.

A quieter adult home would be well-suited to her where she can enjoy affection and will "repay the love many times".

Jessy was left behind after her owners moved and despite being a "real cutey who adores attention", adopters are yet to bring the 10-year-old home.

Alpen enjoys fuss on her own terms. - Credit: Cats Protection

She is "extremely affectionate" and likes to snuggle up on the sofa at night.

Alpen had to be rehomed when her owner's new family had an allergic reaction to cats.

This "characterful" 12-year-old girl is mostly an indoor cat but does enjoy a "gentle plod" around a garden.

Anyone interested in giving a home to one of these three should contact the Downham Market Adoption Centre: downham@cats.org.uk or 01366 382311.