Sarah Jane Lavington with the third annual Ivan Holmes Community Award, Photo: Beccles and District Lions Club. Archant

The community are looking for dedicated locals for this year’s Ivan Holmes Community Award

Christine Pinsent, Lion President Keith Moore, Peter Aldous MP and Mandy Holmes at the first annual presentation of the Ivan Holmes Community Award. Christine Pinsent, Lion President Keith Moore, Peter Aldous MP and Mandy Holmes at the first annual presentation of the Ivan Holmes Community Award.

The Beccles and District Lions Club are looking for outstanding locals to be nominated for its community award as the club celebrates 50 years in the town.

The 2019 community award is in memory of the late Ivan Holmes MJF, who was a key figure within the town. The accolade was presented for the first time in May 2016 in memory of the local legend.

Ivan was a stalwart member of the club for 35 years, a past president and a Melvin Jones Fellowship recipient - the club’s highest honour.

According to the Beccles club, the Ivan Holmes Community Award is to commemorate the work he achieved over the past 35 years.

A Beccles Lions spokesperson said: “It is seen as a reflection of how Ivan was constantly dedicating his life to serve others and act as an inspirational and motivational legacy, to continue Ivan’s good work within the local community.”

Each year, the club asks for nominations from the local community for the award.

The award is presented to an individual or organisation known to have given “extra special” help to someone or a group of people over the last 12 months.

An organisation within the local community can also be considered for the award.

Last year, Sarah Jane Lavington was the recipient of the third annual award.

Ms Lavington has spent the majority of her working life caring for others, namely children suffering from autism, learning difficulties and other physical disabilities.

At the time of the award she was an instrumental part of the fundraising community in Beccles and has been successful in raising funds for Barsham Church to install a new heating system and repairing windows, among the major improvements.

She said: “It is completely unexpected and I feel very honoured and moved to be receiving it. To even be considered for the award was a surprise.”

If you wish to nominate an individual, organisation, or group of people who you believe deserve the award contact Lion Chris Eglington, Beccles and District Lions Club on 01502 531044 or email cd_eglington@btopenworld.com for a nomination form.

All nominations must be received by the March 18, 2019.