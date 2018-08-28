Search

Advanced search

Taco Bell is looking for a paid taste-tester for its new shop in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:59 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:15 27 November 2018

Taco Bell taking shape in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Taco Bell taking shape in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Could you be a Taco Bell taste-tester for a day?

Cali-Mex inspired US giant, Taco Bell, will open the doors to its first restaurant in Great Yarmouth on Regent Road, on Monday December 10.

To celebrate, they’re launching a competition to search for one ‘Taco Taste Tester’ with a passion for all things Taco Bell, to come in and try the Great Yarmouth menu before anyone else.

The winner will bag the opportunity to taste a selection of Taco Bell’s famous menu items, and get paid in Taco Bell vouchers to do so, ahead of the official public opening.

The competition will be pushed out via the Taco Bell Uk Facebook channel and will run on the Instagram news feed but will be exclusively viewable to people living in the Norfolk area.

Entrants are required to leave a comment telling Taco Bell why they are the Mouth Of Great Yarmouth, and therefore the perfect candidate to taste test the first meal from the new store.

The winner will be announced on December 3 via social media.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Updated Collision at A11 roundabout causing delays

A collision at the Thickthorn roundabout on the A11 is causing delays this morning (November 27).

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘They will have to kick me out’ - Conservative pair defy leader’s resignation demand

North Norfolk councillors Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon, who say they will not resign from the Conservative Party. Picture: NNDC

Conservative leader in north Norfolk demands resignation of two senior members

John Lee, former leader of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: Denise Bradley

Guildhall Britannia, festive afternoon tea review: ‘a winning combination of pigs in blankets and prosecco’

Festive afternoon tea Credit: James Randle

Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Santa, samba and reindeer: Everything you need to know about Wynterfest 2018

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016. Grace-May Frost with her mum, Laura, at the Christmas tree exhibition in the Abbey. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast