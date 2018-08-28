Taco Bell is looking for a paid taste-tester for its new shop in Great Yarmouth

Taco Bell taking shape in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Could you be a Taco Bell taste-tester for a day?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cali-Mex inspired US giant, Taco Bell, will open the doors to its first restaurant in Great Yarmouth on Regent Road, on Monday December 10.

To celebrate, they’re launching a competition to search for one ‘Taco Taste Tester’ with a passion for all things Taco Bell, to come in and try the Great Yarmouth menu before anyone else.

The winner will bag the opportunity to taste a selection of Taco Bell’s famous menu items, and get paid in Taco Bell vouchers to do so, ahead of the official public opening.

The competition will be pushed out via the Taco Bell Uk Facebook channel and will run on the Instagram news feed but will be exclusively viewable to people living in the Norfolk area.

Entrants are required to leave a comment telling Taco Bell why they are the Mouth Of Great Yarmouth, and therefore the perfect candidate to taste test the first meal from the new store.

The winner will be announced on December 3 via social media.