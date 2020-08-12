Poll

Could yellow nets be set for a Carrow Road return? You decide...

A symbol of nostalgia for Norwich City fans could be returning to Carrow Road before they do, as a long-standing campaign from a supporters’ group may come to fruition.

For Canaries supporters of a certain vintage, seeing a yellow net bulge is synonymous with the club’s glory days - and a sight they would welcome as soon as football returns to NR1.

And for fan group Along Come Norwich, ushering in the return of the cult goal nets to the stadium has become something of “a holy grail”.

Jon Punt, one of ACN’s founders, said: “For the last two or three years we have badgered anybody at the club that would listen about bringing back yellow nets, so when the club got in touch with us and said it was on the table I was delighted.

“For me, and I know a lot of other Norwich fans, there is such a nostalgic feel about the nets that are synonymous with Norwich. When I picture a yellow net I see Jerry Goss, I see Chris Sutton, I see Flecky flicks.”

Mr Punt said officials from the club had got in touch to inform the group that it would be willing to look at the possibility of reinstating yellow nets at Carrow Road - but only if the group can prove they have the backing of other supporters.

As a result, the group has launched an online poll which goes live on its website from 9am on Thursday morning. Here, fans can vote for whether they wish to see all yellow nets, yellow and green nets, or the retention of the current white nets.

Mr Punt added: “It sounds strange, but even when I go on holiday and get talking to people about Norwich they will bring up the yellow nets.

“Bringing them back has become something of a holy grail for us and people seem to be really engaged with the idea. “

After the group’s announcement on Twitter, many City fans welcomed the prospect -including television presenter Jake Humphrey who said he was “100pc yellow”.

The poll will run for two weeks on the Along Come Norwich website.