Search

Advanced search

Poll

Could yellow nets be set for a Carrow Road return? You decide...

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 August 2020

Yellow nets could be making a comeback at Carrow Road. Picture: Archant library

Yellow nets could be making a comeback at Carrow Road. Picture: Archant library

Archant

A symbol of nostalgia for Norwich City fans could be returning to Carrow Road before they do, as a long-standing campaign from a supporters’ group may come to fruition.

For Canaries supporters of a certain vintage, seeing a yellow net bulge is synonymous with the club’s glory days - and a sight they would welcome as soon as football returns to NR1.

And for fan group Along Come Norwich, ushering in the return of the cult goal nets to the stadium has become something of “a holy grail”.

Jon Punt, one of ACN’s founders, said: “For the last two or three years we have badgered anybody at the club that would listen about bringing back yellow nets, so when the club got in touch with us and said it was on the table I was delighted.

“For me, and I know a lot of other Norwich fans, there is such a nostalgic feel about the nets that are synonymous with Norwich. When I picture a yellow net I see Jerry Goss, I see Chris Sutton, I see Flecky flicks.”

Jeremy Goss celebrates in front of a yellow net after scoring against Bayern Munich at Carrow Road in 1993 Photo: Archant LibraryJeremy Goss celebrates in front of a yellow net after scoring against Bayern Munich at Carrow Road in 1993 Photo: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

Mr Punt said officials from the club had got in touch to inform the group that it would be willing to look at the possibility of reinstating yellow nets at Carrow Road - but only if the group can prove they have the backing of other supporters.

As a result, the group has launched an online poll which goes live on its website from 9am on Thursday morning. Here, fans can vote for whether they wish to see all yellow nets, yellow and green nets, or the retention of the current white nets.

Mr Punt added: “It sounds strange, but even when I go on holiday and get talking to people about Norwich they will bring up the yellow nets.

Jon Punt and Andy Lawn, two of the founders of Along Come Norwich at Carrow Road Picture: ANTONY KELLYJon Punt and Andy Lawn, two of the founders of Along Come Norwich at Carrow Road Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“Bringing them back has become something of a holy grail for us and people seem to be really engaged with the idea. “

After the group’s announcement on Twitter, many City fans welcomed the prospect -including television presenter Jake Humphrey who said he was “100pc yellow”.

The poll will run for two weeks on the Along Come Norwich website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Senior Conservative councillor banned from roads for repeated speeding

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Norfolk road

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

Fears for the future of cherished railway lines after coronavirus

Rail experts say the future of train travel in Norfolk and Waveney is in danger due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant