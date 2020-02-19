Plans for fast food and drink outlets take a a step forward despite town's objections

Could Downham Market be a step closer to getting a McDonald's and Starbucks?

A Norfolk town could be one step closer to getting a McDonald's and Starbucks following plans that received no objections from highways officers.

A10 Bexwell Roundabout on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Google A10 Bexwell Roundabout on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Google

Plans were submitted by Starbucks and McDonald's Restaurant Ltd to erect the two new restaurants on Bexwell Road in Downham Market. But the proposed development was met with hostility by local residents and Downham Market Town council strongly objected to the plans earlier this month on the grounds it could pose road safety issues and have a detrimental effect on the exisiting street scene and conservation areas.

Norfolk County Council's Highway authority have raised no objections to the proposed plans.

A document submitted to west Norfolk council by engineer Jon Hanner for Highways Development Management said the authority finds the layout, parking and servicing arrangements "acceptable" but "the applicant will also be required to enhance the existing entry signs to the existing 30 mph speed limit on Bexwell Road from the A10." He added:" Given the proximity of the site access is to the A10 roundabout it is important that the access and right hand turn lane proposed are constructed before works start on construction of any development on the site to provide adequate access for construction traffic and to protect highway safety."

The proposals include 90 parking spaces for both customers and staff, with cycle parking also proposed. MORE: Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called 'ludicrous.'

Planning permission was granted five years ago for a similar development on the site but that application had lapsed and new plans were submitted. As it stands 147 people have expressed their support for the potential restaurants on the borough council's online website and 92 people have objected. Commenting on the website, Mark Odell said: "This will bring more jobs to the town.

"We need more like this to come to Downham market. This can only be good for everyone." Whilst some argued the town has enough places to eat and the development was not needed. Thomas Eggett said: "This is an extremely busy road, there are residential properties very close. "This is a country scene and these planned commercial properties will look completely out of place spoiling the view. "There are already two nearby establishments providing food drinks and parking. Not to mention at least 10 eating refreshment places in the town of Downham Market." READ MORE: Norfolk town could get McDonald's and Starbucks